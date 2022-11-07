Westonka FB 1.JPG

The Mound Westonka football lost in the section semifinals to Zimmerman on Saturday, Oct. 29. (Submitted photos)

The Mound Westonka football season ended abruptly last Saturday afternoon at Haddorff Field when the Zimmerman Thunder beat the White Hawks 42-14 in a Section 6AAAA semifinal playoff contest.

For the second consecutive season, the White Hawks took an 8-0 record into the Section 6AAAA semifinal game, yet came up short of their season’s goal.

