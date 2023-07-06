Screenshot_20230623_070432_Gallery.jpg

Noah Specht, a student at Mound Westonka High School, earned his Black Belt in Taekwondo on Saturday, June 17, at the Chanhassen Rec Center through Kim’s ACTA Tae Kwon Do.  (Submitted photos)

