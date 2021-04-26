Westonka freshman Jack Nelson competed in the Minnesota State High School League State wrestling championships on Saturday, March 26 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Nelson won all three matches to win the state championship and became the White Hawks’ first state champion since Jake Saatzer accomplished the feat in 2007.
Nelson finished the season undefeated with a 34-0 record and did not give up an offensive point during the campaign. “Jack had a dominant, unprecedented season. He wasn’t really tested until the last couple of weeks of the regular season, but he just kept on winning big matches and raising his level of intensity right through the end,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
Nelson entered the tournament as the #1 seed and showed it in his quarterfinal match, defeating Chandler Mickelson of Perham with an 18-3 technical fall. In the semi-finals, Nelson earned another big win with an 11-2 major decision over Parker Kamm of New Ulm Area. Nelson faced Matt Randolph of Scott West in the finals; Randolph had been the top ranked wrestler all season. Nelson was in control throughout the match, scoring a takedown in each period en route to a 6-1 victory and the title.
Nelson’s historic performance also includes the accolade of being the only Mound Westonka freshman to win a state title and have the possibility of being a four-time state champion.
“Jack knows what the implications of winning a state championship this early in his career holds. He will have a target on his back and will have to work even harder to win a title next year, but I have no doubt that he will rise to the challenge,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
The White Hawks wrestling squad will celebrate all of their accomplishments at their annual banquet on Tuesday, April 6 at Mound Westonka High School.
“We had a great group of seniors that led this team to a fun, successful season,” said Munsterteiger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.