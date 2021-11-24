For high school swim and dive teams, the path to the MSHSL State Tournament begins and ends at the Section Championship meet. This two-day event includes preliminary races on day 1, with the top 16 finishers in each event invited to return for finals races on day 2. Earning a state qualifying time in a finals event race is the sole opportunity to qualify for the state meet.
The Mound Westonka – Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim and Dive team was one of 11 teams competing in the Section 3A Championships in Willmar on Nov. 11 and 13. Coach Ben Hanson’s team finished fifth overall and will send seven swimmers to the MSHSL State Meet at the University of Minnesota Nov. 19-20.
Hanson pulled together a trio of MSHSL State Tournament qualifying relay teams. The 200 Medley Relay team of Kristin Collins (JR), Kate Johnson (JR), Annie Springer (SR, captain) and Jaylyn Storm (JR) had a third place finish (1:50:24). The 200 Freestyle Relay also finished third (1.40.77), advancing Johnston, Annemarie Johnson (FR), Ellen Ries (SR, captain) and Storm to the State Tournament. E. Ries, Johnson, Abigail Ries (SO) and Springer earned their ticket to State with a fifth place finish (3.42.47) in the 400 Freestyle Relay.
Five MWHF swimmers advanced to the State Tournament in individual events: Storm (JR) in the 50 Freestyle (24.47, second place) and the 100 Freestyle (54.26, fifth place), E. Ries in the 500 Freestyle (5.24.44, fourth place), Johnston in the 100 Breaststroke (1.06.51, second place), Johnson in the 100 Breaststroke (1.08.36, third place) and Springer in the 100 Butterfly (59.87, fourth place).
Other individual competitors in the Section 3A event finals included E. Ries in the 200 Freestyle earning a fifth place finish (1.58.82) just 0:00:82 over the state qualifying time. Also in the 200 Freestyle, Johnson finished ninth (2.02.93), Courtney French (JR) was 10th and Collins finished 12th (2.09.59). Springer finished 10th in the 200 Individual Medley (2.18.76) with A. Ries 13th (2.24.68). Johnston finished 14th in the 50 Freestyle (25.91) and French placed 13th in the 500 Freestyle (5.44.97). Collins placed 13th in the 100 Backstroke (1.05.08) with Hanna Hall (SR, captain) finishing the 100 Breaststroke in 12th. Kathryn Collins (SR, captain) took 15th in the 100 Butterfly (1.03.86).
Sophomore Catherine Dueck withdrew from the competition after the preliminary races due to illness. Dueck’s preliminary races earned her a third place seed in the 200 Individual Medley (2.14.57) and fourth in the 100 Freestyle (54.51). Dueck’s 200 Individual Medley time in the preliminary race met the state qualifying time, although only races swum in Finals allow for advancement to the State Meet.
Diver Bailey Monette (7th grade) earned 302.00 points for the 20 dives competed over the two days. Monette placed fifth, just 0.95 points behind the fourth place finisher. The top four divers advance to the State Meet.
The next meet is MSHSL State Tournament, University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Nov. 18-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.