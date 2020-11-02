The Mound Westonka Boys Soccer team split the two games in week six of the season and moved their record to 6-3-1.
The first opponent of the week was Watertown Mayer Lutheran and the game started very badly for the visiting White Hawks. Within 5 minutes two defensive errors put Mound behind 2-0. A third goal that might have effectively ended the game went in shortly after but was disallowed. Westonka restored order and started playing better as the game went on. Right after the half, junior captain Michael Doshan earned and scored on a penalty kick and the game was on.Either team looked like they could score the next goal. Unfortunately for Mound a breakaway in the 63rd minute sealed the game for Watertown. Final score: Watertown Mayer Lutheran 3 – MWHS 1.
The second game produced the same score line, but this time in Mound’s favor. New Prague were the visitors,and looked second best for most of the contest. All three Mound goals came in the first half, and all three were scored by Michael Doshan. The first was a free kick that he blasted in along the ground from outside the box. The second came from an assist by senior Brayden Van Gelder, and the third came from an assist by senior Santi Phommahaxay. New Prague pulled one back in the second half, but the contest was never in doubt. Final Score: MWHS 3 – New Prague 1.
