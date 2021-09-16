It’s another W in the win column for coach Ben Hanson’s Mound Westonka - Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team. The conference dual meet season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 2 when MWHF hosted Marshall.
Coach Hansen had a trifecta with his relay teams against Marshall, taking the top spot in all thre events. Jaylyn Storm (JR), Kate Johnson (JR), Catherine Dueck (SO) and Annie Springer (SR, captain) won the 200 Medley Relay (1:54:97) with teammates Camille Ness (FR), Hannah Hall (SR, captain), Abigail Ries (SO) and Kathryn Collins (SR, captain) taking third (2:03:41).
First place in the 200 Freestyle Relay went to MWHF’s Kate Johnston (JR), Ellen Ries (SR, captain), A. Ries and Storm (1:47:89) with second place going to MWHF’s Ka. Collins, Izzy Sullivan (JR), Onna Sullivan (FR) and Annemarie Johnson (FR) (1:49:44).
The final event of the evening had the spectators on their feet as the 400 Freestyle Relay team of Johnson, E. Ries, Springer and Dueck took first with a time of 3:44:64 and teammates Ness, Sullivan, Kr. Collins and Courtney French (JR) battled for third but were out-touched by Marshall by just 0:0:74 seconds.
Dueck and E. Ries had perfect evenings in their individual events and relay events. Dueck won the 200 Freestyle (2:00:57) handily with 10-second lead. Teammates Ness and Johnston touched fourth and fifth respectively. Dueck won the 100 Butterfly (1:02:56) with A. Ries taking second and Storm in third.
E. Ries took the top spot in the 200 IM, finishing nearly 5 seconds ahead of Marshall with Ka. Collins finishing third and French in fifth. The 100 Freestyle also went to E. Ries (56:42) with the Collins sisters finishing second and third - Ka. Collins (59.15) Kr. Collins (59.97).
Johnson had top finishes in her individual events. She showed her versatility by taking first in the shortest sprint race of the meet, 50 Freestyle (26.97), with O. Sullivan in fifthand Peyton Schmidt (FR) in sixth. She then won the distance event of the evening, the 500 Freestyle, with an impressive 5:37:51. Teammates Springer and A. Ries finished second and fourth.
Resident back stroker Kr. Collins won the 100 Backstroke (1:06:07) with Springer right on her heels and Storm taking fourth. Kate Johnston won the 100 Breaststroke (1:10:65) ahead of French, who finished fifth.
MWHF Varsity divers Bailey Monette, Sammy Christensen and Callie Brown led the diving points, with 489 points over Marshall’s 486. Former gymnast Monette (eighth grade) took first with a commanding 190.45 points. The stands were full and attentive during the diving competition as the form, height and lines of the MWHF divers are nothing short of impressive.
Next meet was at Hutchinson on Thursday, Sept. 9. This meet took place after press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.