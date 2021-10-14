The Mound Westonka – Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim and Dive team visited Dassel-Cokato Thursday, Sept. 30 and added another conference win to the now 4-1 season.
The team took the top spot in each of the individual events and diving. For the second time in as many weeks, Holy Family’s Ellen Ries (SR, captain) and Catherine Dueck (SO) had perfect meets, finishing first place in each of their individual events. Ries took the top spots in the 200 IM (2.19.59) and 100 Breaststroke (1.17.07) with Dueck finishing first in the 50 Freestyle (24.95) and 500 Freestyle (5.19.87).
Abigail Ries (SO) comfortably won first in the 200 Freestyle (2.10.44) ahead of teammates Onna Sullivan (FR) and Camille Ness (FR) who finished second and third. Kathryn Collins (SR, captain) came out on top in the 100 Butterfly (1.05.96), out touching a fourth place finish by Kristin Collins (JR) and fifth place Evelyn McGinnis.
It was no surprise seeing Annie Springer in the top spot for the 100 Freestyle (56.94), finishing ahead of A. Ries in third place and Courtney French (JR) in fourth. Annemarie Johnson swam an impressive fifth.
Finishing behind E. Ries’ first place 200 IM were Johnson in second and Peyton Schmidt (FR) in fourth. Izzy Sullivan (JR) and K. Collins finished fourth and fifth behind E. Ries’ win in the 100 Breaststroke. Dueck’s versatility in both distance and sprint races was on display. Her 500 Freestyle was more than 6 seconds under the state qualifying time and her 50 Freestyle was just 0:04 off the state cut. Ness finished third and Hannah Hall (SR, captain) fourth in the 500 Freestyle. Springer took second in the 50 Freestyle with Kr. Collins fifth.
The team of Dueck, French, Ka. Collins and Johnson took second in the 200 Medley Relay ahead of Ness, I. Sullivan, A. Ries and Springer in third. E. Ries, A. Ries, Ka. Collins and I. Sullivan won the 200 Freestyle relay (1.47.90) with McGinnis, Hall, Schmidt and O. Sullivan finishing third. The lineup of McGinnis, Ness, French and Springer finished second in the 400 Freestyle Relay with Schmidt, Johnson, Gawtry and Hall in third.
MWHF’s Bailey Monette (7th grade) dominated diving. Her high difficulty inward 1 ½ somersault, forward 2 somersault in a tuck position and forward 1 ½ somersault in a pike position helped her earn a strong first place finish with 190.60 points. New to the Varsity roster, teammate Britta Elliott finished fourth.
