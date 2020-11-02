The Mound Westonka Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim Team brought the abbreviated regular season to a close with a win against Dassel Cokato on Oct. 13.
The evening commenced with first and second place finishes for MWHF in the Medley Relay. Jaylyn Storm (soph.), Annemarie Johnson (8th grade), Annie Springer (soph.) and Kathryn Collins (jr.) out-touched teammates Kacey Clipper (sr.), Hannah Hall (jr.), Catherine Dueck (fresh.) and Ellen Ries (jr.).
Senior captain Ava Kittelson finished her regular season with wins in both the 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle. Teammate Amelia Pettit (sr.) took second in the 200 Freestyle and Kathryn Collins finished third in the 500 Freestyle.
Looking strong late in the season, MWHF took the top three spots in the 200 Individual Medley and the 50 Freestyle. Ellen Ries took first in the 200 IM followed by Kristin Collins (soph.) and Hannah Hall. Jaylyn Storm won the 50 Freestyle with an impressive 25.20 seconds, a full second ahead of second and third place finishers Annie Springer and Abigail Ries (fresh.).
Catherine Dueck won the 100 Fly with captain Alyssa Bourdon (sr.) finishing less than a second behind in second place. The 100 Freestyle went to Dassel Cokato with MWHF eighth-grader Onna Sullivan touching the wall in third.
MWHF took the top two spots in the 200 Freestyle Relay. The team of Ellen Ries, Maya Jable (jr.), Kate Johnston (soph.) and Jaylyn Storm took first place with Alyssa Bourdon, Izzy Sullivan (soph.), Kristin Collins and Catherine Dueck finishing just behind them in second.
The 100 Backstroke went to MWHF’s Bourdon with Maya Jable (sr.) finishing third. Kate Johnston put another race in the win column for MWHF with the 100 Breaststroke.
Coach Ben Hanson had to be impressed with the final race of the evening as the top three spots in the 400 Freestyle Relay went to MWHF. The first place team of Jaylyn Storm, Kate Johnson, Ava Kittelson and Catherine Dueck finished nearly 3 seconds ahead of teammates Abigail Ries, Kathryn Collins, Kate Johnston and Annie Springer. Third place went to Alyssa Bourdon, Kristin Collins, Izzy Sullivan and Ellen Ries.
MSHSL will not be hosting a Girls Swim and Dive State Tournament in 2020. The Section meet scheduled for Oct. 24 in Hutchinson will be the final contest of the season.
