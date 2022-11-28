westonka swim.jpg

The Mound Westonka/Holy Family girls swim team proudly shows off its third place trophy they earned at the state meet. (Submitted Photos)

Coach Ben Hanson’s Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team earned a program-high third place finish in the MSHSL Class A State Tournament Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

The MWHF State Team included Kate Johnston (SR, Captain), Jaylyn Storm (SR), Catherine Dueck (JR), Annemarie Johnson (SO), Camille Ness (SO), Grace Warden (SO), Baily Monette (8th Grade), Onna Sullivan (SO), Courtney French, (SR, Captain), Izzy Sullivan (SR, Captain), Kristin Collins (SR), Abigail Ries (JR).

