Coach Ben Hanson’s Mound Westonka Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim and Dive season is off to another strong 2-0 start. New to the team are Holy Family freshmen Catherine Dueck, Claire Duncan and Abigail Ries who, along with Mound Westonka eighth-grader Camille Ness, are expected to bring additional depth to the Varsity roster.
“We have another really strong team this year. Even with the shortened season we’re excited to be back in the pool,” said captain Ava Kittelson (Sr, 2019 All State).
In an 87-63 win over Watertown-Mayer Sept. 3, MWHF started the evening with a one/two finish in the 200-yard Medley Relay. With a time of 1:50:98, the MWHF relay team of Jaylyn Storm (Soph, 2019 All State), Hannah Hall (Jr), Catherine Dueck (Fresh) and Kathryn Collins (JR) edged out the team of Kristin Collins (Soph), Kate Johnson (Soph, 2019 All State), Alyssa Bourdon (SR, 2019 All State) and Ellen Ries (Jr, 2019 All State) by 0:00:08.
Dueck’s 2:00:37 won the 200 Freestyle with Ellen Ries’ 2:05:56 taking second, followed by MWHF’s Annemarie Johnson (8th Gr) with 2:13:26.
MWHF’s Annie Springer (JR, 2019 All State) continues to show versatility with a win in the 200 IM (2:24:12). Right on her heels was teammate Abigail Ries (2:24:27). Kittelson followed in with a third place finish at 2:30:60.
The 50 Freestyle was the race to watch with the top three finishes separated by 0:00:04. MWHF’s Kathryn Collins (27.37) touched the wall just ahead of sister Kristin Collins (27.39) and Bourdon (27.41).
MWHF junior Emily Zhou made her first appearance in the 100 Fly, taking third place with a time of 2:11:77 in the JV race, trailing MWHF’s Celia Kolb (Sr; 1:45:46) and Sklyer Kelm (Soph; 2:01:16). MWHF’s Storm (1:06:45) and Kathryn Collins (1:08:14) finished first and second in the Varsity 100 Fly. The 100 Freestyle went to MWHF’s Springer (58:27), Bourdon (1:00:94) and Hall (1:03:45). Known for strength in distance races, MWHF didn’t disappoint with Dueck, Ellen Ries and Kristin Collins representing the top three 500 Freestyle times with 5:22:19, 5:44:44 and 5:54:08 respectively.
MWHF swam 1:50:30 for a first-place finish in the 200-yard Freestyle Varsity relay. The team of Abigail Ries, Annemarie Johnson, Izzy Sullivan (Soph) and Springer edged out the 1:51:98 finish by Kittelson, Maya Jable (Sr), Hall and Kate Johnson (Soph).
Storm won her second individual event of the evening with a 100 Backstroke time of 1:07:21, followed by teammates Kittelson (1:09:72) and Sullivan (1:16:71) in second and third places. The 100 Breaststroke was a close race with MWHF’s Annemarie Johnson (1:15:70) out-touching teammates Abigail Ries (1:15:88) and Hall (1:17:03).
The final race of the evening didn’t disappoint with the top two spots separated by just over a second. Kristin Collins, Abigail Ries, Maya Jable and Catherine Dueck (3:59:24) finished just ahead of teammates Kathryn Collins, Jaylyn Storm, Izzy Sullivan and Ellen Ries (4:00:41), with third place going to MWHF’s Johnson, Bourdon, Kittelson and Springer (4:03:45).
