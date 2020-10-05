It’s a 3-0 season for coach Ben Hanson’s Mound Westonka Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim and Dive. Hosting the Orono Spartans on Thursday, the team pulled out a 177/176 win. MWHF is without divers this season, resulting in all diving points awarded to Orono.
The evening started with a MWHF win in the 200-Yard Medley Relay by the team of Kristin Collins (soph.), Kate Johnson (soph.), Annie Springer (jr.) and Jaylyn Storm (soph.) (1:55:60) followed by Orono’s second place finish at 1:57:17 and MWHF’s Ava Kittelson (sr.), Annemarie Johnson (8th grade), Kacey Clipper (sr.) and Alyssa Bourdon’s (sr.) third place finish at 2:03:43.
Springer took the top spot in the 200 Freestyle with a 2:05:17. MWHF’s Ellen Ries (jr.) was a close second at 2:05:52. Orono’s Caroline Close finished third (2:06:49) and MWHF’s Kristen Collins fourth (2:10:23).
Orono won the 200 Individual Medley with Hailey Hall’s 2:21:37. Abigail Ries (fresh., 2:2:64) and Alyssa Bourdon (2:25:35) gave MWHF a 2/3 finish.
A 2018 state qualifier in the 50 Freestyle, Jaylyn Storm never disappoints. Her 25.21 earned her a first place 50 Freestyle finish with Orono’s Kaelyn Knutson second (26:42) and MWHF Kathryn Collins (jr.) third (27:02).
In her third of four first place finishes of the evening, MWHF’s Annie Springer won the 100 Fly with a 1:003:65, followed by Orono’s Mallory Knutson (1:04:90) and Tessa Cordes (1:05:41).
The 100 Freestyle went to MWHF’s Jaylyn Storm (56:34), who was followed by Orono’s Addie Thalhuber (57.02) and Caroline Close (57.66).
The 500 Freestyle was an unusually close finish with Orono’s Hailey Ball taking first (5:34:11) and MWHF’s Ellen Ries (5:38:05) out-touching Orono’s Mallory Knutson (5:38:06) by just 0:00:01.
MWHF swam 1:44:56 for a first-place finish in the 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity relay. In the final race of her 4/4 first place finishes, Jaylyn Storm and MWHF teammates Abigail Ries, Alyssa Bourdon and Ellen Ries bested Orono’s 2/3 finishes of 1:45:23 and 1:48:78.
Kristin Collin’s strong showing (1:05:07) in the 100 Backstroke brought another first place to MWHF with teammate Ava Kittelson taking second (1:07:99) ahead of Orono’s Haley Holzschuh (1:08:42). Orono took the top two spots in the 100 Breaststroke with close finishes of 1:12:45 and 1:12:69 by Skye Thalhuber and Addie Thalhuber. MWHF’s Kate Johnson (1:13:39), Annemarie Johnson (1:15:79) and Hannah Hall (1:17:30) finished 3/4/5.
The evening concluded with MWHF completing their sweep of the four Varsity relay races. The team of Abigail Ries, Annie Springer, Kathryn Collins and Ellen Ries (3:50:68) won the 400 Freestyle Relay handily over Orono’s 4:01:61. MWHF’s Ava Kittelson, Hannah Hall (jr.), Izzy Sullivan (soph.) and Annemarie Johnson took third with 4:07:61.
