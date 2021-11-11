Conference competition came to a close on Saturday, Oct. 30 with a third place finish by the Mound Westonka – Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim and Dive team. Hutchinson hosted the six-team meet and finished as conference champions. Delano finished second.
Sophomore Catherine Dueck won the 200 Individual Medley (2:14.39) handily with a more than 3-second lead. Teammates Annie Springer (SR, captain) and Abigail Ries (SO) finished fifth and sixth respectively. Dueck took second in the 100 Freestyle (54.33), ahead of Jaylyn Storm (JR) in sixth, Izzy Sullivan (JR) 13th and Hanna Hall (SR, captain) 15th.
Ellen Ries (SR, captain) finished the 200 Freestyle in third place (2:01.81) with Kristin Collins (JR) and Courtney French (JR) finishing seventh and eighth. E. Ries took second in the 500 Freestyle (5:32.47) with Annemarie Johnson (FR) finishing third, Courtney French (JR) eighth and Peyton Schmidt (FR) 10th.
Kate Johnston (JR) is conference champion in the 100 Breaststroke (1:07.71), with Johnson finishing fourth, Hall ninth and A. Ries (SO) 12th. Storm’s 25.02 in the 50 Freestyle earned her a third place finish. Kate Johnson (JR) finished sixth; Kathryn Collins (SR, captain) finished 10th and Izzy Sullivan (JR) was 13th.
Springer finished third in the 100 Butterfly (1:01:96) with Ka. Collins in eighth, Camille Ness (FR) 13th and Roselyn Knoll (SR) 18th. Kr. Collins finished fifth in the 100 Backstroke with Ness, Onna Sullivan (FR) and Schmidt finishing seventh, 13th and 14th respectively.
Team relay events had the crowd on their feet. Kr. Collins, Johnston, Springer and Storm took third in the 200 Medley Relay with the team of Ness, Johnson, Ka, Collins and I. Sullivan finishing seventh. Dueck, Storm, Johnston and E. Ries were on the podium with a second place finish in the 200 Freestyle relay with A. Ries, I Sullivan, O. Sullivan and Kr. Collins finishing fifth. E. Ries, Springer, A. Ries and Dueck finished third in the 400 Freestyle Relay with Ness, Ka. Collins, French and Johnson finishing fifth.
Seventh-grader Bailey Monette was the youngest diver at the meet and took second overall. Monette was aggressive in her dives, earning her place on the podium among the powerhouse Delano divers who finished first, third and fourth. MWHF’s Britta Elliot (8th grade) finished eighth.
The next competition for Mound Westonka - Holy Family is the Sections Meet hosted by Willmar on Nov. 11 and 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.