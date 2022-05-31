The Mound Westonka boys golf team had a great start to the week on Monday, May 16.
The weather was perfect, sunny and 60s, and the course was in fantastic shape. This was the team’s second time this season playing Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. It is a challenging course, and the site of the Class AA State Tournament.
Junior Matthew Uhas, who knows the course well after playing it at the state meet last year, capitalized on his past experience. Uhas logged five birdies on his way to earning medalist honors, shooting a 73. Senior Jack Eberhart had his best round of the season, tying for sixth place with a 79. Junior Mac Harmer was right behind him with an 80, and a tie for eighth place. Rounding out the team score was junior Max Krebsbach and eighth grader Luke Sunnarborg, both shooting 85.
The individual successes added up to the best team score of the season for Mound Westonka. The White Hawks won the meet by 13 strokes over second place Holy Family.
B’s on the River in Watertown hosted the next conference meet on May 18. It was another gorgeous day for golf, and many of the golfers took advantage with low scores.
Westonka’s best rounds came from Uhas and Sunnarborg, who each shot 36, only one over par, to tie for seventh place. Krebsbach shot a 39 for the White Hawks, with eighth grader Dillon Peterson contributing a 41. The team finished seven strokes behind first place Holy Family, and only one stroke behind Delano.
The final conference meet is at Island View Golf Club in Waconia on May 23.
