The Orono boys and girls golf teams each have two captains to lead them this spring.
Here is a look at the two captains for each Spartan team.
• Ava Hanneman, sophomore: Favorite Golfer- Nelly Korda; Favorite Course- Minneapolis Golf Club; Go-To Turn Snack- Salt and Vinegar Chips and Arnie Palmer; Years Playing Golf: 10 years; Plans after High School: To play College Golf; Goals for 2023 Season: to win a conference match as a team; Favorite Orono Golf Memory: Winning the individual conference title last year
• Josie Raiche, senior: Favorite Golfer- Jordan Speith; Favorite Course- Oaks Course- San Antonio, Texas; Go-To Turn Snack- fruit snacks or a protein bar; Years Playing Golf: 5 years; Plans after High School: furthering my education and golf career at Gustavus Adolphus College. Plan to major in business investments or finance; Goals for 2023 Season: play consistently, keep a positive mindset at all times, and uphold strong team chemistry throughout the season; Favorite Orono Golf Memory: Winning the conference title as a team my sophomore year.
• Riley Snow, senior: Favorite Golfer- Nathan Koopman; Favorite Course- Windsong Farms; Go-To Turn Snack- peanut M and M’s; Years Playing Golf: First swung a club at the age of 2, Started playing competitively in 8th grade.; Plans after High School: attending UNC-Chapel Hill; Goals for 2023 Season: Make state as a team- we have incredible young talent and are very deep.; Favorite Orono Golf Memory: finding out we made day 2 of sections on the bus ride last year
• Nathan Koopman, senior: Favorite Golfer- Matt Kagel; Favorite Course- Baker National- So many fond memories; Go-To Turn Snack- Baker burger and Arnold Palmer; Years Playing Golf: Since 7th grade.; Plans after High School: attending University of Indiana’s Kelley School of Business; Goals for 2023 Season: Make state as a team and have fun; avorite Orono Golf Memory: When Frank Landis took the infamous picture later named Snoopman did an oopsie
“On the girls side, Josie Raiche and Ava Hanneman will be leading the Spartan girls golfers as captains this spring,” said girls head coach Mallory Purdy. “Both were voted on by their teammates last year to take over from matriculating Gigi Martin and Katie Kagel. Josie is a senior who is welcoming and kind to everyone, and brings a lot of energy and positivity to the program as a whole. While Ava is a very talented, hardworking sophomore who is passionate about the game, likes to have fun and wants her teammates to improve and enjoy the game as much as possible.”
“We are so lucky to have exceptional leadership with Riley and Nathan. Riley is a two-sport captain and is a vocal leader- he takes time for others and does a lot of awesome work in the community. Nathan leads by example(in the classroom, on the course, in the community) and does so with integrity, grace, and kindness,” said boys head coach Hunter Hoaglund. “They both are very hard workers, phenomenal students and even better people. Both have seen lots of success in the classroom and on the golf course throughout high school and that trend will continue for them with everything they choose to take on in life. Not only will they be leading Orono Golf this Spring- They both qualified DECA Internationals this spring where they will also represent Orono at an international level.”
