LLRC Juniors celebrating a 1st place finish in the under-17 women’s quad, summer of 2022. Pictured from left: Nora Redding (Orono HS, 11th), Jos Buffington (Minnetonka HS, 11th), Ava Illingworth (Wayzata HS, 10th), Liliana Magnuson (Minnetonka HS, 11th). (Photo courtesy Hayley Harris)

The Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC), a community rowing club operating on the shoreline of Birch’s on the Lake, is busy conducting winter training for its adult and youth teams in preparation for their 10th season rowing on Long Lake.

An open house is planned for Wednesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Long Lake Fire Department, 340 Willow Dr. North, Long Lake for youth who are interested in being a part of the team.

