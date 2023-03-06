The Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC), a community rowing club operating on the shoreline of Birch’s on the Lake, is busy conducting winter training for its adult and youth teams in preparation for their 10th season rowing on Long Lake.
An open house is planned for Wednesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Long Lake Fire Department, 340 Willow Dr. North, Long Lake for youth who are interested in being a part of the team.
The LLRC was founded during the winter of 2014 and launched its first boats on the south shore of Long Lake from the old Billy’s Restaurant property later that spring.
The first season saw 24 rowers under the guidance of current head coach Nicholas Miller. Orono High School’s outstanding athlete, Erin Briggs, also helped to coach the new rowers. Briggs went on to become a Division 1 athlete at the University of Virginia and a member of the United States National Rowing Team.
Since its inception, LLRC has helped close to 400 local community members learn to row. From the team’s humble beginnings in the Billy’s Lighthouse Parking lot, to now being a highlight for patrons of Birch’s On the Lake who can watch rowers practice from the restaurant, the team has made a name for itself through hard work and dedication to the sport. LLRC has sent 12 crews to the US Youth National Championships as well as International competitions, all while representing the local community with pride and distinction.
LLRC PROGRAMS
The “Crew” has programs for both youth (Juniors Team), and for adults (Masters Team), and also offers “Learn to Row” camps through a partnership with Orono Community Education (OCE). Over the past nine years, LLRC has introduced more than 200 people to the lifelong sport of rowing through OCE programs.
The LLRC also offers low cost individual and group lessons for interested youth and adults. Many “learn to row” camp participants fall in love with this amazing sport and continue on with the other programs offered. The Masters program includes individuals who range in age from 20 to 70 years young. Some adults focus on racing competitively while others row for the fitness and friendships and the enjoyment of being out on Long Lake during the summer and fall.
Many local high school athletes interested in trying a new sport have “found their place” in sports after learning to row. The LLRC Juniors program draws athletes from many local high schools, including Orono High School, Wayzata High School, Minnetonka High School, Mound Westonka High School, The Blake School, The Breck School, Providence Academy, Chanhassen High School, and Benilde St. Margaret.
LLRC IN THE COMMUNITY
“LLRC has appreciated the support of the local community over the last ten years, and we strive to help serve in any way we can,” said Long Lake Rowing Crew Club Director Amy Johnson.
LLRC and its rowers have supported community organizations with local service projects at Nelson Lakeside Park; assisted the Orono Lions Club with events and programs including their annual Union Cemetery cleanup; supported Corn Days events; participated in the James J. Hill Days parade and the Long Lake Water Association’s Earth Day and water quality efforts. The LLRC is grateful for a partnership with the Long Lake Fire Department where they conduct their winter and indoor training, and with Brennan Greene and Burton Joseph, proprietors of Birch’s on the Lake, who provide a venue for LLRC to conduct its operations.
LLRC JUNIORS OPEN HOUSE
The LLRC Juniors team has openings for new athletes in 8th - 12th grade. No experience is needed. The team is hosting an “Open House” for interested athletes Wednesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m, at the Long Lake Fire Department, 340 Willow Dr. North, Long Lake. Come learn more about rowing with our Juniors squad. Please contact LLRC Director, Amy Johnson (llrc@longlakerowing.org) for more information.
Long Lake Rowing Crew is a volunteer-driven, non-profit club committed to expert instruction, personal and competitive achievement, and strives to enrich our community through the sport of rowing. For more information, visit www.longlakerowing.org.
