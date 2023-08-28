The 118th Annual North West International Rowing Association (NWIRA) Championship Regatta was held on Friday and Saturday July 18 and 19 on Rabbit Lake in Kenora, Ontario. Kenora is a 7.5-hour drive from Minneapolis and Rabbit Lake is known as one of the most ideal venues with the course extending 2000 meters from shore to shore. Junior races were 2000 meters, Masters/Adult races were 1000 meters and there were a few 400 meter “Dash” races. There were 13 clubs from the US and Canada involved with 8-person, 4-person, 2-person and single boats in the sweeping and sculling formats (sweeping has one oar/rower while sculling has two oars/rower).

The Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) competed in this regatta with great results including some notable highlights:

  
Load comments