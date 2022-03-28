Sunny Kuechle and Anna Golbus of the Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) have signed letters of intent on National Signing Day, February 2 to row with Division I schools.
Kuechle, a senior at Orono High School, joins a new Division I program at Bryant University in Smithton, Rhode Island.
Kuechle became interested in rowing after seeing rowers out on Long Lake and thinking the sport looked “very interesting.” She started rowing with LLRC in 2018 and especially enjoys the teamwork required for successful rowing.
“Rowing is a unique sport,” Kuechle said. “Teamwork is such a big part of it. In and out of the boat you are pushing each other to your mental and physical limits. You trust them to do their jobs so that you can do yours.“
Kuechle has had many successes during her career at LLRC and is excited about Bryant University and the opportunity to row for the team in its inaugural Division I year.
Head coach Nicholas Miller remembers when Sunny was the youngest LLRC rower in 2019 at the Canadian Royal Henley Regatta. That year she also rowed in the winning youth women’s under-17 double at the Tops and Bottoms Regatta in Kenora, Ontario. In 2021, she bowed the girls’ quad that qualified for finals at the Midwest Junior Championships.
Anna Golbus, a senior at Wayzata High School, heads to the team at George Washington University in Washington D.C. this fall.
Golbus started rowing in 2019, following in the footsteps of two older brothers. At one point all three were rowing for LLRC at the same time.
Anna considered schools on both coasts but really felt at home at George Washington.
The team members were very friendly and welcoming but also clearly driven and competitive. Anna feels she will have the best opportunity for growth with their crew.
In 2021, Golbus reached the finals in two events at the Midwest Junior Championships: the girls’ quad and the girls’ single. She also placed third in the single at the Chicago Sprints and second in the single at the Head of the Mississippi Regatta.
Golbus and Kuechle raced together in the youth double category at the prestigious Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston last fall, Golbus in the stroke seat and Kuechle in the bow.
Both rowers named the 2021 Midwest Junior Rowing Championships quad race as one of their most memorable.It was their first race after the 2020 COVID hiatus and after an entire season without racing, they felt a lot of pressure to do well. They also did not know how many additional opportunities they would have to race in 2021.
At the end of the race, Kuechle was proudest of her steering, “one of the best courses I have ever done.”
Golbus described the LLRC boat racing neck and neck with the Minneapolis Rowing Club’s quad during the race and says the entire team gave it their all.
Golbus said she was so breathless at the end of the race that she thought a teammate’s inhaler might help.
On signing day, Orono High School Activities Director Bucky Meiras praised the sport of rowing and LLRC for providing college opportunities for local rowers.
“When you look at our student athletes that have gone on to the next level,” Meiras said. “I can almost say that rowing might have produced some of our top athletes at the collegiate level. Rowing is a sport that has really taken over in Minnesota and provided an amazing amount of scholarships for both male and female athletes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.