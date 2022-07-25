The 62nd Annual Duluth International Regatta, sponsored by the Duluth Rowing Club, was held on Saturday July 9, in the Duluth Harbor along Park Point.
Long Lake Rowing was excited to return to the waters of Lake Superior after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The conditions were favorable with sunny weather and relatively calm waters. The race course was 2,000 meters for Juniors and 1,000 meters for Masters/Adult rowers. There were 12 clubs from the U.S. and Canada racing in the regatta with single, 2-person, 4-person and 8-person boats competing.
Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) posted top finishes in many events at the Duluth regatta:
Anna Golbus (Wayzata HS/12th) took 1st place overall in the Junior Women’s Single event, with other LLRC finishers including Grace Illingworth (WHS/10th), Anna Harris (WHS/11th) and Ava Illingworth (WHS/9th).
Will Jaenchen (homeschool/12th) finished 3rd place overall in the Junior Men’s Single event with other LLRC finishers including Mathias Bryan (WHS/12th), Chris Burica (WHS/9th) and Lachlan Warford (Providence/9th).
The Junior Women’s quad rowed to a strong 3rd place overall, with rowers who had competed earlier this spring at US Rowing Youth Nationals: Anna Harris, Anna Golbus, Averie Zealley (Westonka HS/10th) and Sunny Kuechle. Other LLRC quads included Liliana Magnuson (MinnetonkaHS/10th), Nora Redding (OHS/10th), Marie Meyer (WHS/12th) and Audrey James (Orono HS/12th). The final LLRC quad included Bella Weber (OHS/9th), Charlotte Wilcox (Breck/8th), Avary Stoker (OHS/8th) and Annie Kuechle (homeschool/8th).
The Junior Men’s quad featuring Will Jaenchen, Mathias Bryan, Lachlan Warford and Chris Burica posted a strong 2nd place finish.
“It was a beautiful day on the water with great conditions,” said LLRC Coach Ava Winkels. “The team really dug deep in some competitive races and had a great showing. They’ve been working hard all year, and it’s really paying off.”
LLRC’s adult Master’s team also participated in single, double and quad races.
The women’s quad captured first place in a highly competitive race led by LLRC coach Sandi McCarthy, Liz Luetmer, Karen Feagler and Gretchen Drangeid.
Luetmer and McCarthy also placed 1st in the Women’s Masters Double event while Luetmer posted an impressive 2nd place finish in the 1X event.
LLRC’s men also had podium finishes in multiple events. Mark Gaalswyk finished 2nd in the Men’s 1x while Ryan Walker finished 3rd. Gaalswyk and Walker rowed together in a double for a 4th place finish. In the Mixed Masters Quad event, LLRC’s Glenn Burgstahler, Larry Peszek, Sharon Carmody and Laura Buggy rowed to a 5 th place finish. McCarthy joined a multi-team boat that featured rowers from four different clubs from the Twin Cities, capturing 1st overall, in the true spirit of “teamwork” among rowing clubs.
After the regatta, the Juniors team kept an LLRC tradition alive by jumping in Lake Superior, where the water was a chilly 40 degrees—but you wouldn’t know it by their smiles.
Next on the schedule for LLRC: the Northwest International Rowing (NWIRA) Championships in Kenora, Ontario, July 22-23, where teams from the U.S. and Canada will compete for points in pursuit of the historic Lipton Cup.
LLRC youth rowers represent several area high schools, including: Benilde-St. Margaret, Breck, Minnetonka, Orono, Providence, Wayzata, and Westonka.
During the summer, collegiate rowers also participate, and the club has a vibrant masters program that serves adults from across the Twin Cities Metro.
Long Lake Rowing Crew is a volunteer-driven, non-profit club committed to expert instruction, personal and competitive achievement, and strives to enrich its members and the community through the sport of rowing. For more information, visit www.longlakerowing.org.
