The 62nd Annual Duluth International Regatta, sponsored by the Duluth Rowing Club, was held on Saturday July 9, in the Duluth Harbor along Park Point.

Long Lake Rowing was excited to return to the waters of Lake Superior after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The conditions were favorable with sunny weather and relatively calm waters. The race course was 2,000 meters for Juniors and 1,000 meters for Masters/Adult rowers. There were 12 clubs from the U.S. and Canada racing in the regatta with single, 2-person, 4-person and 8-person boats competing.

