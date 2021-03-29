The Orono-Mound Westonka (OMW) Boys Swim and Dive teams are closing out their seasons with some strong performances at the Section 2A & JV championship meets. The Orono and Mound-Westonka swim teams practice together but compete separately. A combined nine swimmers and one diver from the two teams qualified to compete at the state meet at The University of Minnesota March 18-20.
On March 11, the Orono team sent two divers to the Section 2A diving meet at Richfield. Divers each performed 11 dives. Orono junior Nick Fogle took second place with a score of 345.25, sending him to state. Orono seventh-grader Bjorn Jaenchen, in his first year of diving, posted a season best score of 233.50.
On March 13, the OMW teams swam at Richfield for the first session of a two-session section qualifying meet. The section was divided into two sessions in order to provide enough space for the teams to spread out. The Orono and Mound-Westonka teams both swam in the morning session, and their placements were combined with the afternoon session to determine who moved on to state. Swimmers who were in first, second and third place moved on to state competition and swimmers with a qualifying time in their event also moved on to state.
The Orono 200 Medley Relay took second place with 1:40.73, also a state-qualifying time. Swimming were senior Henry Luetmer, freshman Owen Gagne, senior Josh Pusch and junior John Fort. Senior Eli Pressman of Mound-Westonka took fifth in the 200 Free with a 1:50.72. Senior Josh Johnston of Mound-Westonka will also be heading to state in the 200 Individual Medley with a second-place finish and state-qualifying time of 1:55.75. Fort will also be going to state in the 50 Free, swimming a qualifying time of 21.70, which earned him a fourth place finish. Pusch swam a state-qualifying time of 55.32 in the 100 Fly, placing fifth.
Fort, Pressman and Luetmer will all be swimming the 100 Free at state with Fort taking third place at 48.80, and Pressman and Luetmer both going on qualifying times of 49.36 and 49.41 respectively. Orono sophomore Kaden Starcznski swam an impressive time of 5:06.96 in the 500 Free, placing fifth. Johnston took second in the 100 Breast with a 57.57, sending him to state, along with Orono senior Vasili Nicklow who swam a qualifying time of 1:02.77 in the event.
The Orono 400 Free Relay team took third place and will be headed to state, posting a time of 3:28.36. Swimming were freshmen Walter Royal and Riley Jeremiason and seniors Nicklow and Pusch. The Orono team placed third overall at sections, behind the Breck/Blake and Delano teams. Mound-Westonka took seventh.
On March 4, the Orono swim team sent eight swimmers to the JV Championships in Waconia and many left the meet with personal best times and first place finishes. The 200-Yard Medley Relay swum by Bjorn Jaenchen, Eli Hamer, Jack Thomspon and Jaro Doise took first place with a time of 2:05.66. Justin Barry took first place with an impressive time in the 200 Free, swimming it in 2:23.32 and dropping 9.43 seconds, followed by Jaenchen at 2:28.84. Eli Hamer took first in the 100 IM with a 1:09.20, and Liam Donahue swam the 100 IM in 1:19.26. Mylo Doise impressed everyone with his 100 Free time of 1:05.78, dropping 13.69 seconds and followed by Caden Barnes at 1:09.88. Jack Thompson took first in the 500 Free with a 6:10.66 followed by Jaro Doise at 7:14.76.
Barry was first in the 100 Back with a 1:12.3 followed by Luke Hamer at 1:19.88. Jaenchen swam the 100 Breast in 1:30.74. The 200 Free Relay team took first place with a 1:52.71, swum by Barry, E. Hamer, Jaenchen and Thompson.
