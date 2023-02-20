Mound’s Liz Schepers was on of 23 women hockey players selected to the U.S. Women’s National Team that will face Canada in the final two games of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series, set for Monday, Feb. 20 in Trois Trois-Rivières, Quebec., and Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Laval, Quebec. (Submitted photo)
A local hockey player will be representing the United States later this month
Mound’s Liz Schepers was on of 23 women hockey players selected to the U.S. Women’s National Team that will face Canada in the final two games of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series, set for Monday, Feb. 20 in Trois Trois-Rivières, Quebec., and Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Laval, Quebec. Both games will be televised live on NHL Network.
This is the first time that Schepers was selected to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team.
Schepers currently plays for the Minnesota Whitecaps in the Premier Hockey Federation. In 16 games this season, Schepers has four goals and 10 assists to help the Whitecaps to an 10-4-2 record which puts them in third place with 32 points behind only Boston Pride (40 points) and the Toronot Six (36).
Schepers graduated from Mound Westonka High School in 2017, where she helped led the White Hawks to the Minnesota State High School League Class A state tournament in 2017. She earned All-Conference honors every season she played at the varsity level and was a two-time All-State honoree.
After playing for the White Hawks, Schepers went on to Ohio State University where she won the NCAA National Championship in 2022. She was named to the 2022 Final Faceoff All-Tournament Team.
In 170 games played for the Buckeyes, Schepers scored 63 goals and added 74 assists. She graduated from Ohio State University in 2022.
