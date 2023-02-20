Schepers_Liz.jpg

A local hockey player will be representing the United States later this month

Mound’s Liz Schepers was on of 23 women hockey players selected to the U.S. Women’s National Team that will face Canada in the final two games of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series, set for Monday, Feb. 20 in Trois Trois-Rivières, Quebec., and Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Laval, Quebec. Both games will be televised live on NHL Network.

