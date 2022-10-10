The Long Lake Rowing Crew had an impressive showing at the Head of the Mississippi Regatta on Saturday, Oct. 1.
This was the 42nd annual Head of the Mississippi (HOTM) Regatta hosted by Minneapolis Rowing Crew. This regatta attracts rowing clubs from around the Midwest and Canada. This race which is sanctioned by USRowing, the crews race against the clock, starting from the Lake Street Bridge to the finish line just beyond the Washington Ave. Bridge. The race is about three miles or 4,820 meters to be exact. There are 42 events for rowers and crew at the High School (Junior) level, Collegiate level, Post-Collegiate (Open) level, and Master level (i.e., for crews and rowers 27 and older). Spectators lined the banks and bridges of the Mississippi river on this beautiful fall day on the University of Minnesota campus.
The Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) competed in this regatta with great results including some notable highlights:
• The LLRC Junior Women 4x placed second with the lineup of Ava Jaenchen (Homeschool/12th), Liliana Magnuson (Minnetonka High/11th), Erin McMaster (Wayzata High/11th) and Averie Zealley (Westonka High/11th). The lineup of Grace Illingworth (Wayzata High/11th), Nora Redding (Orono High/11th), Charlotte Wilcox (Breck/9th) and Jos Buffington (Minnetonka High/10th) finished in 5th.
• Chris Burica (Wayzata High/10th) placed 3rd in the Jr. Mens 1x
• Six LLRC Junior women competed in the 1x event with Ava Illingworth posting the best time of 23 minutes for a 6th place finish.
• The Junior Women 2x was a strong race for LLRC with Averie Zealley and Ava Jaenchen placing 3rd, Ava Illingworth and Jos Buffington, placing 5th while Charlotte Wilcox and Annie Kuechle (Homeschool 9th) placed 6th.
• The LLRC Junior Men 4x placed 2nd with the lineup of Will Landro (Wayzata High 11th), Lachlan Warford (Providence 10th), Chris Burica (Wayzata High 10th) and Ronan Trench (Minnetonka High 12th)
• Evan Swanson (Wayzata High 12th) and Cade Banken (Minnetonka High 11th) finished 4th in the men’s junior 2x.
• In the Masters Women’s 2X Gretchen Drangeid and Sandy McCarthy placed 3rd while Jackie Layton and Laura Buggy placed 7th.
• LLRC dominated the Masters Men’s 4x with a crew of Mark Gaalswyk, Ryan Walker, Larry Pezek and Nicholas Miller finishing first but placing second after handicap.
• In Master Women’s 4X the crew of Liz Luetmer, Amy Johnson, Gretchen Drangeid and Sandy McCarthy placed in 1st place while the crew of Sharon Carmody, Jennifer Wiseman, Deborah Fletcher and Ava Winkels finished 12th.
• The Mother/Daughter team of Amanda and Isabella Granse took first in the Parent/Child Race.
“It was a beautiful day on the river. Both our youth and adult squads had an impressive showing in front of the home crowd. Many of our newer athletes experienced distance-racing in the single scull for the first time. It is clear from everyone’s performance that they are discovering their strength and learning what it means to be racers—there’s a lot for the club to look forward to.” said Coach Nicholas Miller.
Wayzata High Junior, Grace Illingworth, said: “The weather was perfect and it was great to see the fall colors all along the course. This regatta was in the “head” format which means it was almost 5000 meters vs. the 2000-meter races we do in the summer. Our teammates and families were cheering from the banks and bridges and that really helped us dig deep and push ourselves.”
LLRC youth rowers represent several area high schools, including Benilde-St. Margaret, Breck, Minnetonka, Orono, Providence, Wayzata and Westonka. During the summer, collegiate rowers also participate, and the club has a vibrant masters program that serves adults from across the Twin Cities Metro.
Long Lake Rowing Crew is a volunteer-driven, non-profit club committed to expert instruction, personal and competitive achievement, and strives to enrich its members and the community through the sport of rowing. For more information, visit www.longlakerowing.org.
