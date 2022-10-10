LLRC.jpg

LLRC’s Masters Mens 4x crew of Mark Gaalswyk, Ryan Walker, Larry Pezek and Nicholas Miller finished first but placed second after handicap. (Submitted photos)

The Long Lake Rowing Crew had an impressive showing at the Head of the Mississippi Regatta on Saturday, Oct. 1.

This was the 42nd annual Head of the Mississippi (HOTM) Regatta hosted by Minneapolis Rowing Crew. This regatta attracts rowing clubs from around the Midwest and Canada. This race which is sanctioned by USRowing, the crews race against the clock, starting from the Lake Street Bridge to the finish line just beyond the Washington Ave. Bridge. The race is about three miles or 4,820 meters to be exact. There are 42 events for rowers and crew at the High School (Junior) level, Collegiate level, Post-Collegiate (Open) level, and Master level (i.e., for crews and rowers 27 and older). Spectators lined the banks and bridges of the Mississippi river on this beautiful fall day on the University of Minnesota campus.

