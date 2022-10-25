LLRC.jpg

A small but mighty contingent from the Long Lake Crew Participated in this Regatta. (Submitted photos)

The Long Lake Rowing Crew posted strong results at the “Head of the Rock” Regatta in Rockford, Illinois.

The Rock River Valley YMCA Rowing Club held its 36th annual regatta on Sunday, Oct. 9, on the Rock River in Northern Illinois. This is a prestigious regatta with 43 crews participating and is the largest head-style race in the Midwest. In head-style regattas, rowers race against the clock on a longer course, in this case the course was 3.1 miles long (5,000 meters) along the Rock River. It was a beautiful course with many scenic overlooks for spectators and a walking/bike path that ran parallel to the course.

