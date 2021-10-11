Momentum in high school football is so critical and that momentum swung hard against Orono in the final five minutes of the first half Friday night in Chanhassen.
Playing their first game without senior captain Sam Swenson, the Spartans were hanging tough in a 6-0 game when Orono’s fortunes turned in a matter of minutes and a handful of plays.
Orono’s defense made the first game changing play of the night following a big pass completion on the Storm’s first possession that gave Chanhassen first and goal on the Orono 4 yard line. On the next play, senior cornerback Josh Delange grabbed his first interception of the year when he made a great read on the Chanhassen quarterback and stepped in front of the receiver for the pick at the one yard line.
“Tough loss on Friday to Chanhassen,” head coach Joe McPherson said. “It was Chanhassen’s homecoming game, and the game started off with a bang with them completing a big pass down to our 4-yard line and then Josh Delange coming up big with an INT.”
Chanhassen got the first touchdown of the game with just under five minutes to go in the first half and the missed extra point had Orono down 6-0.
The next four plus minutes decided the outcome of the game.
Orono went three and out and punted. Chanhassen scored quickly on big plays through the air and on the ground to go up 12-0. On the second play of the next possession, Orono fumbled and Chanhassen scored a few plays later to go up 19-0.
After a nice kick return by Josh Greenagel to the 35. The Orono offense tried to find some momentum. The first play of the drive was a pass over the middle that Chanhassen intercepted and returned to the Orono 10 yard line.
The Storm scored two plays later to push the lead to 26-0.
“The last five minutes of the first half really hurt us with penalties, turnovers and giving up 3 TD’s,” commented McPherson after the game.
Orono had some solid drives in the second half and got the ball into the end zone on a big play in the fourth quarter.
Hunter Fox made a great catch in the back of the end zone on a 28-yard pass from Charlie Kraus that made the final score 26-6.
Kraus was 9 of 23 for 126 yards, Aiden Mueller had 17 carries for 52 tough yards, Victor Ruhland caught 4 passes for 43 yards and Bradley Walker grabbed 2 for 38 yards.
Defensively, Oliver Stevenson had five solo tackles, three assists, a sack and a tackle for loss, Nash Tichy had four solos, three assists, two sacks and two tackles for loss, Bradley Walker had three solo tackles and 5 assists.
While it was a tough night for the Spartans, Coach McPherson remained confident in his team “I really like the fight in our team. With a big deficit our players continued to battle and fight the entire game. We have some things to clean up but our players willingness to lay it on the line each play will be big for us come post season.”
The loss drops the Spartans to 1-3 at the halfway point of the season. All three of those losses to larger class 5A schools.
With a trip to St. Louis Park (3-1) and another 5A school, next on the schedule, McPherson talked about the matchup, “We play on the road again this week against St. Louis Park. SLP is always a tough team that comes out hitting – our players are ready for the challenge.”
