Orono and Benilde-St. Margaret’s had another fight to the finish Friday night in their long-standing rivalry.
Each team was looking to gain momentum going into the final week of the season and the section playoffs ahead.
This game was back and forth all night with both teams trailing and rallying to take the lead and it was Benilde coming out on top 24-22.
The Spartan offense wasted no time asserting itself with it’s trademark ground game. They finished a 55-yard drive on a four-yard Aiden Mueller touchdown that was all running plays and Mueller accounting for 54 of those 55 yards. Jack Kalman hit the extra point and Orono was up 7-0.
Benilde answered on their next drive and tied the score at 7-7 late in the first quarter.
The Spartan defense came up big late in the second quarter. Benilde had marched all the way to the Spartan six yard line and was facing 4th and 2 when safety Mason Pankonin and linebacker Oliver Stevenson combined for huge stop short of the first down that gave Orono the ball back and kept the score tied going into halftime.
In the second half, Orono utilized it’s short passing game to set up its rushing attack. Facing 3rd and 9 from the Benilde 49-yard line, Charlie Kraus found Victor Ruhland for a 12-yard gain and a Spartan first down at the Benilde 37-yard line. Ruhland had big night with eight catches for 123 yards.
On the next play, Mueller found a nice hole on the left side behind blocks from Charlie Brophy, Connor Mahoney, Nash Tichy, and Billy Miller and raced untouched down the side line to the Benilde 5-yard line where he cut right to avoid one tackler and carried another into the end zone. The Kalman kick gave Orono a 14-7 lead. Mueller had 31 carries for 174 yards.
The Spartan lead was short lived and Benilde put up the next two scores to take a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Benilde was driving again with just over seven minutes left in the game and on a first down run, the momentum of the game turned when Nash Tichy stripped the ball from the Benilde quarterback and Mason Pankonin jumped on the loose ball.
Orono utilized a solid combination of passing and running to keep Benilde off balance and Mueller finished it off with his third touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run.
Coach McPherson decided to go for the 2-point conversion on a great play call. Kraus pitched it Mueller on a sweep left, the defense bit and focused on stopping Mueller who pitched the ball to Ruhland moving to the right. Mueller pulled up and threw a perfect pass to a wide open Hunter Fox who had slipped behind the Benilde defense.
Orono had a 22-21 lead with 4:32 remaining.
Benilde drove down the field and with just 30 seconds remaining, kicked a 29-yard field goal that would be the game winner.
Charlie Kraus was 11 of 24 for 163 yards and in addition to the huge night from Ruhland, hit Nash Tichy once for 23 yards, Josh Delange once for 12, and Mueller once for 5.
Defensively, Gage Kracht had eight tackles and a tackle for loss, Joey Greenagel with seven tackles, Nash Tichy with six tackles including two tackles for loss, Victor Ruhland had three tackles, and Mason Pankonin had two tackles including the fumble recovery.
Orono played it’s final game of the regular season on Wednesday night when it travels to Hill-Murray. Section playoffs will start on Tuesday, Oct. 26 with seedings and game locations yet to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.