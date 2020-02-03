Hutchinson
The Orono Spartans Girls basketball team (7-5) opened up conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 by traveling to Whalen Gymnasium to battle the Hutchinson Tigers (7-2). Hutchinson came away with the victory 68-63.
The game was exciting from start to finish. The Spartans went into the halftime break with a 32-31 lead. To begin the second half, Julia Knudson made a driving bucket to put Orono’s lead at 34-31. The Tigers came back with the first run of the game though. Hutch went on a 12-0 run over the next 3:30 by exerting dominance in the paint. Brynn Beffert of Hutchinson scored eight points during the time period showing her strength and agility in the paint. But following a timeout, Orono made a run of its own. The Spartans scored 15 of the next 21 points to knot the game at 49. Contributions by Kaila Youngs, Elle Johnson, Julia Knudson, Sophia Gunderson and Haley Paulson sparked the impressive turn around leading into the 10 minute mark. Although the Spartans battled all game long under the basket on offense and defense, the Tiger post players showed their strength to end the game. An effective high low attack contributed to another 11-3 run to extend their lead to 60-52 with 5:30 to go.
The Spartans continued to play hard. Behind the tenacity and aggression of Kayla Kallenbach and Lauren Knudson, the Spartans went on their final 7-2 run of the game with Knudson contributing two baskets and Kallenbach a kick out three to pull within 59-62.
At the 3:30 mark, Haley Paulson and Kaila Youngs each made driving layups to bring the score within one again. But, the high low offense of Hutchinson proved too much to overcome as Hutch scored their final six points in the paint.
Hutchinson scored 52 of their 68 points in the paint, led by Brynn Beffert with 20 points and nine rebounds. Hutch’s other post, Morgan Ellis, contributed nine points and 13 rebounds.
Orono was led by Haley Paulson with 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers on the night. Julia Knudson contributed 15. Kaila Youngs led the team in rebounds with seven to go with eight points.
Scoring: Paulson 21, J. Knudson 15, L. Knudson 9, Youngs 8, Kallenbach 5, Gunderson 4, Johnson 1
Rebounds: Youngs 7
Assists: Youngs 4, J. Knudson/L. Knudson/Paulson 3
Steals: L. Knudson 3
Waconia
The Orono Spartans Girls basketball team (7-6) followed up Tuesday’s conference tilt traveling to another conference opponent, the Waconia Wildcats. Waconia (7-5) has largely played a 4A non-conference schedule coming into conference play and it showed.
The Orono Lady Spartans came out strong behind the sharp shooting of junior guard, Haley Paulson. Paulson made her first three 3-point baskets of the game, contributing eight out of the 10 Spartan points in the first four minutes. Paulson would go on to score 16 in the first half, 18 on the night. The Spartans held the lead for the first quarter of the game but gave up the lead going into the halftime break. At that point, Waconia held a 12-point lead. Coming out of the half, Waconia continued to extend its lead resulting in an Orono loss 79-58.
Scoring: Paulson 18, Kallenbach 7, J. Knudson 7, L. Knudson 7, Johnson 6, Carlson 5, Youngs 4, Singleton 2, Kapsner 2
Rebounds: L. Knudson 4, Youngs 4
Assists: L. Knudson 3, Youngs 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 the Orono Lady Spartans traveled north to Sauk Rapids-Rice High School for a non-conference game against the Storm. Orono’s goal was to get back to its winning ways following two conferences losses the week prior to Hutchinson and Waconia. The Storm came into the game with two wins on the year but put up a fight against the Spartans.
It was a low scoring affair through the first six minutes of the game with Orono down 8-4 at the 12 minute mark. With buckets hard to come by and Payonk doing a good job rebounding for the Storm, Orono remained patient until shots began to drop. At around the five minute mark, Orono took a lead at 26-23 behind a 3-pointer by Eliza Mckown. The Spartans continued to build the lead for the remainder of the game. Eliza Mckown played solid minutes for the Spartans in the first half going 3-3 and eight points. The Spartans went into the halftime break with a 39-31 lead.
Orono maintained the lead until the 9:17 mark in the second half when SR-R got an offensive put back by Payonk to put them up 58-57. The lead was short lived as Haley Paulson of Orono came back with a driving left to regain the 59-58 advantage. From there, Orono was able to build and maintain its lead the rest of the way. Led in the second half by the timely scoring of freshman guards Lauren Knudson and Kayla Kallenbach, as well as the solid all around play of Kaila Youngs and Haley Paulson, the Lady Spartans came out with a victory 84-76.
Shayna Payonk of Sauk Rapids-Rice was to be commended on her efforts though as she controlled the glass in the first half tallying 16 points and nearly double digit rebounds. She continued to dominate the offensive end of the floor throughout the second half ending the night with 32 points and double digit rebounds.
Orono had even scoring distribution for the game, led by Haley Paulson with 19. Lauren Knudson added 16, Kaila Youngs 14 and Kayla Kallenbach with 12.
Scoring: Paulson 19, L. Knudson 16, Youngs 14, Kallenbach 12, Mckown 8, Johnson 6, Singleton 5, Gunderson 2, Knooihuizen 2
Rebounds: Youngs 6
Asssists: Gunderson/L. Knudson/Singleton 3
New Prague
The Lady Spartans followed up their victory versus Sauk Rapids-Rice to host a conference battle on Thursday, Jan. 16 against defending Wright County Conference Champion, the New Prague Trojans. New Prague came into the game with a 9-5 record versus primarily 4A schools. New Prague is led by a trio of seniors including MN Mankato DII commit, Emily Russo. Russo, Amanda Giesen and Bethany Vasecka all came into the game averaging double figures.
Excellent man-to-man defense by both teams made for a fast paced, entertaining game. The excellent ball pressure in the half court required both teams to aggressively attack the basket as open, perimeter shots were few and far between. Both teams played at a high pace and showed strong perimeter ball skills but New Prague was able to dominate the paint via the play of the Russo, Giesen and Vasecka.
Early on, the Spartans stayed close, down two at 17-15 with 8:15 to go. But the Trojans got going in transition and took control of the offensive glass. New Prague ended the half on a 22-8 spurt to go into the locker room with a 39-23 lead.
The second half showed the grit of the Lady Spartans. Post players Sophia Gunderson, Elle Johnson and Kaila Youngs continued to work hard against the inside game of New Prague. But Emily Russo displayed her strength and relentless desire to go and get the offensive rebound all night long. She ended the game with 27 points and double digit rebounds. Amanda Giesen and Bethany Vasecka added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The youth of the Orono team was on full display as the freshman duo of Kayla Kallenbach and Lauren Knudson showed tenacity and poise against a conference opponent. Their crafty ballhandling, effective floor management and good all around ball skills proved valuable against the long, athletic defenders of New Prague. Kallenbach and Knudson ended the night shooting 10-18 combined for 13 and 15 points. They also added three assists for the game. Kaila Youngs showed good length and athleticism adding 14 points for the Spartans.
New Prague won the contest 72-56, giving Orono a record of 8-7 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.