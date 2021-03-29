On Feb. 23, Orono Girls Basketball traveled to Richfield, Minn. to play non-conference and potential section opponent The Academy of Holy Angels. Holy Angels is ranked #3 in Class 3A this year. They defeated the Lady Spartans in the section final last year and would have competed in the state tournament had it not been cancelled due to the pandemic. Led by seniors Francesca Vascellaro and Rachel Kawiecki, as well as juniors Cassandra Caron and Grace Massaquoi, the Stars boast a 10-1 record, a high-powered offense, length and experience.
But the Spartans are riding a wave of wins as well. With the exception of a loss to Waconia, the Lady Spartans have won eight straight games this season (9-2 record). With four players averaging double digits, the Spartans present a balanced scoring attack with any one of those players able to carry the offensive load on a given night. Defense, rebounding and execution would be key against the Stars.
The Stars came out in a full court zone press from the tip. Orono handled it with poise and competed well on both ends of the floor. The game was tied 12-12 at the 12-minute mark. The Lady Spartans were led early on by Haley Paulson and Eliza McKown, both hitting key 3’s to keep the game close. Slowly, the full court pressure and aggressive post play of the Stars started to take its toll on the Lady Spartans. A string of turnovers in the backcourt and strong offensive rebounding by the Stars led to a 20-2 run at the end of the half. The Spartans were down 42-21 with 2:16 remaining. Buckets by Haley Paulson and Sophia Gunderson helped to close the gap before the break to 44-28.
The Spartans came out of the halftime break with renewed energy. An 11-6 run over the first 7 minutes of the half, capped off by a 3-pointer by Kaila Youngs to bring the lead down to 8, Orono had changed the momentum of the game. But another string of turnovers and offensive rebounds led to an 8-0 run by the Stars into the 10-minute mark. The Stars’ depth and relentless pursuit of the basketball in the paint was too much for the Spartans, and the Stars extended the lead over the remainder of the second half, eventually winning 88-57.
The Spartans were led in scoring by Lauren Knudson and Haley Paulson with 10 points each. Knudson and Kayla Kallenbach grabbed five rebounds in the game. Kaila Youngs contributed 9 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Scoring were L. Knudson/Paulson (10), Youngs (9), Johnson/McKown (6), Gunderson/Kallenbach (5), Knooihuizen (4) and Kompelien (2). Rebounds were made by Kallenbach/L. Knudson/Youngs (5) and assists had by Paulson (6) and block by Youngs (3).
HUTCHINSON
On Friday, Feb. 26, the Orono girls basketball team welcomed the Hutchinson Tigers to play a much anticipated rematch of their Feb. 2 conference game. In an exciting turnaround that game, the Spartans had came back from a 19-point first half deficit to win by 7.
The challenge posed by Hutchinson was two-fold. Led by junior Alyssa Stamer, averaging almost 23 points per game, and sophomore post, Brynn Beffert, 15 points, Orono would be required to play strong defense on the perimeter as well as in the paint. Additionally, Orono would need to rebound effectively, keep turnovers to a minimum while forcing the Tigers to defend their strong perimeter play.
The Lady Spartans came out with great energy. Kaila Youngs started the scoring with a 3-point basket on the wing and followed by a quick drive from Lauren Knudson, 3’s from Youngs and Eliza Mckown, extending the lead to 11-1 and forcing Hutchinson to take a timeout at 14:25. Orono continued to push the lead out to 18-5 over the next 5 minutes. Hutchinson attempted to take advantage of its height advantage in the paint, repeatedly passing into Beffert in the post. But the Spartan interior defense of Elle Johnson, Sophia Gunderson and Grace Knooihuizen made her work for offensive position on every play. For the game, Beffert had 9 points, 5 points below her season average.
Kaila Youngs and Eliza McKown led the Lady Spartans on the offensive end in the first half, contributing 11 and 8 points respectively. Along with the defensive effort in the paint, the guard core of the Spartans, Lauren Knudson, Kayla Kallenbach and Eliza McKown, did an excellent job limiting Stamer to 4 points. Orono led at half 29-23.
Orono maintained its energy on both ends of the court in the second half. Behind the scoring of Lauren Knudson and Kaila Youngs, Orono led 41-29 with 13 minutes left in the game. Kayla Kallenbach and Eliza McKown’s defensive intensity resulted in a couple of steals converted to layups to extend the lead to 14 with 10:30 remaining.
But, as expected, the Tigers were not about to give up. Relentless defense and timely long-range shooting allowed them to chip away at the lead with about 5 minutes to go. Down 10, a couple of 3’s cut the lead to 6 with 2:04 remaining. Another 3-point basket by Hutchinson cut the lead to 62-59 with 90 seconds to go.
Utilizing a full court man press, Hutchinson worked hard to get a steal or turnover. The Lady Spartans broke the press and moved the ball around, forcing the Tigers to foul and putting them at the free throw line shooting the bonus. Untimely, turnovers in the 20 seconds leading up to the final minute, gave Hutch the ball with 1:04 to play, still down 3. With Stamer cutting under the basket to get free, Kayla Kallenbach, showing excellent anticipation, stole a pass in the corner, forcing the Tigers to commit their seventh foul of the half with 45.1 seconds on the clock. Kallenbach went to the free throw line hitting both to extend the lead to 64-59.
After a couple of 3-point misses by Brynn Beffert, with Orono grabbing the rebounds, Hutch was forced to foul to stop the clock. Elle Johnson converted 4-4 free throws in the last 24 seconds, icing the win for the Spartans, 68-59.
Lauren Knudson led the Spartans in the second half, scoring 15 of her 19 points, going 3-3 from 3-point range. Kaila Youngs went 3-5 from long range as well as Eliza McKown making 2-4. Overall, Orono shot 40 percent from 2-point range, 50 percent from 3. The Spartans scored 22 points off Hutch turnovers. The entire Orono team contributed over the course of the game with seven of eight players scoring in both halves.
The defensive intensity and rebounding proved just as critical to winning the game. Eliza McKown led the team with three steals and two deflections. Kaila Youngs and Elle Johnson had six and five rebounds. Haley Paulson led the Spartans with four assists.
The Lady Spartans go into the final two weeks of the regular season with a 9-3 record. They will play three games next week, hosting conference foe Delano on Tuesday, non-conference opponent Monticello on Friday and traveling to Holy Family Catholic on Saturday for a noon game.
Scoring were L. Knudson (19), Youngs (16), McKown (13), Kallenbach (8), Johnson (6), Knooihuizen (4) and Paulson (2). Rebounds were made by Youngs (6) and Johnson (5), with assists by Paulson (4) and steals by McKown (3).
JUNIOR VARSITY
Since losing its first two games of the season, the JV team has gone 8-1, adding two wins this week over Holy Angels and Hutchinson.
In a 52-37 win over Holy Angels, Estelle Atkinson led the Spartans with 17 points, 12 coming in the second half. Evie Kompelien added 11, including making 7-8 free throws.
Although the team didn’t shoot as well from the field in the Hutchinson game, they came away with another victory, 41-27. They moved the ball well, having 13 assists on 16 makes. Estelle Atkinson, Evie Kompelien and Peyton Mason each had three assists. Mady Davis led the defense with four blocks, three rebounds and two steals.
C SQUAD
The C Squad (7-5 on the year) split their games this week, losing a tight one to Holy Angels, 28-30, and beating Hutchinson, 49-44.
Against Holy Angels, the team started off slowly, scoring only 8 points by the break. But the team got on track in the second half, scoring 20 points and just coming up short. They were led by Hazel Solie with 12 points.
Against Hutchinson, the team played much better offensively, scoring a healthy 49 points in the contest. The team was led by Tori Maas, recording a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two assists. Nevaeh Alwan led the team in scoring with 11 points.
