On Feb. 2, the Orono Girls basketball team drove west to meet conference nemesis Hutchinson Tigers in the Lindsay Whalen gymnasium. Hutchinson came in with a record of 3-1, averaging 68 points per game. Behind the leadership of junior Alyssa Stamer, senior Karissa Korson and sophomore post Brynn Beffert, the Tigers have a high powered offense that plays a fast and aggressive style. Additionally, on the defensive end, they pressure the ball all over the court, working to create turnovers and chaos to challenge opposing teams. Ranked in the top 10 for 3A, Hutchinson is expected to challenge for the conference title this year and potentially make a postseason run.
Well, meet the Orono Lady Spartans. Led by senior Haley Paulson, junior Kaila Youngs, sophomores Kayla Kallenbach and Lauren Knudson, the clash of two aggressive, hard-nosed teams resulted in one of the most entertaining games in recent memory.
But it took time, patience and resiliency on the part of the Lady Spartans to stay the course, play every minute of the game and never give up until the final buzzer sounded, coming away with a 78-72 win.
The offensive end was idle and out of sync for the Spartans at the outset of the game. Turnovers and missed shots led to a double-digit deficit of 16-6 with 12 to go. Elle Johnson and Haley Paulson got the offense going hitting a layup and 3-point play to cut the lead to five. But strong post play by Beffert and aggressive guard play by the Tigers ballooned the Hutch lead to 19 points with three minutes to go in the half. Orono stayed the course though. Continuing to play tough defense and working to get their transition offense going, the Spartans began to see success on the offensive end. Led by Haley Paulson’s 14 points in the half, Orono cut the lead to 39-30 by the halftime break.
With the deficit hovering around 10-13 points for the first five minutes of the second half, drives by Kaila Youngs and Lauren Knudson finally cut the lead to under double digits. A 3-point basket and transition layup by Kayla Kallenbach cut the lead to 6 at 47-53 with 10:30 on the clock. The Tigers continued to play their fast paced, aggressive style but were matched in intensity by the Orono girls. Off an offensive rebound on an inbounds play, Haley Paulson hit her third 3-point basket of the night pulling the Spartans within 4 at 51-55. With an effective transition attack, the Lady Spartans finally tied the game at the 8:15 mark on two free throws by Lauren Knudson. Playing relentless defense, running the floor in transition and attacking the basket resulted in the 65-58 lead at the 6:21 remaining.
The Hutchinson leaders were not finished though. Stamer, Beffert and Korson continued to attack the basket on their end. The lead cut to three off two free throws by Stamer and a timely 3-point basket by Korson.
But the hard work and tenacity of the Spartans paid off. Off a 3-point miss from an inbounds play with less than four minutes to go, Kaila Youngs ran down the long offensive rebound, threw it back into mid-lane where Kayla Kallenbach grabbed the loose ball and shuffle passed to Lauren Knudson for a 15-foot jumper to extend the lead to 71-65. It was a hustle play all around and showed the heart, determination and teamwork of the Lady Spartans.
Handling the full court press from Hutch, Orono scored multiple times in transition forcing Hutch to start fouling. Eliza McKown hit the front end of a bonus to extend the lead to seven with 1:05 remaining. However, Stamer came back to hit two baskets to cut the lead to 75-72. A successful layup by McKown on the press break and 1-2 free throws from Kayla Kallenbach sealed the 78-72 win for the Lady Spartans.
Overall, it was a well-played game by both teams. The grit and tenacity of the Lady Spartans was on full display.
The Orono girls shot nearly 60 percent from the floor, scoring 46 points in the paint. They had 18 assists and outrebounded the Tigers 32-26. The girls scored 48 points in the second half, shooting 20 for 26 from the field. Orono was led in scoring by Lauren Knudson with 24. Haley Paulson and Kayla Kallenbach turned in excellent performances each doling out five assists, while scoring 19 and 18 points. Kaila Youngs had a double double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots. Eliza McKown played key minutes throughout the game scoring seven points and playing excellent defense. Sophia Gunderson, Elle Johnson and Grace Knooihuizen battled down low containing the post presence of Brynn Beffert while grabbing a combined 10 rebounds and assisting on five baskets. It was an inspiring performance by the entire Orono squad.
Hutchinson was led by Alyssa Stamer with 22 points, five assists and three steals. Karissa Korson added 17 and three steals. Brynn Beffert had 16 points and five rebounds.
The Orono girls return to action on Friday, Feb. 5 against Delano.
Scoring – L. Knudson 24, Paulson 19, Kallenbach 18, Youngs 10, McKown 7
Rebounds – Youngs 10
Assists – Kallenbach/Paulson 5
Steals – Kallenbach 3
Blocks - Youngs 2
Delano
On Friday, Feb. 5 the Orono Spartans traveled to Delano to play the Tigers. Coming off a big win against Hutchinson, the Orono girls started the game a little flat, lacking their usual energy. Getting outrebounded by the Delano Tigers and shooting a dismal 9-35 from the floor in the first half, 1-15 from 3-point range, kept the score close.
Continuing to sputter on both ends well into the second half, Orono finally upped its defensive intensity with 12 minutes to go. Consecutive steals by Lauren Knudson and Grace Knooihuizen finally resulted in a made 3-point basket by Kayla Kallenbach at the 11:30 mark, her first of three in the second half, making the score 35-28. Delano came back with a short-range jumper and a 3-point basket to close the gap to 2. But a 17-2 run by Orono over the next 5 minutes put the game out of reach. Final score: Orono 57, Delano 42.
Orono ended the game shooting 42 percent from the floor and having 15 assists on 21 makes. The team grabbed a total of 40 rebounds and 14 steals on the night.
Scoring – Kallenbach 12, L. Knudson 12, Youngs 12, Johnson 8, Paulson 8, Knooihuizen 4, McKown 1
Rebounds – Youngs 7, Kallenbach/Knooihuizen/Paulson 6
Assists – L. Knudson 7
Blocks – Youngs 3
Steals – Kallenbach 3
Orono Girls JV/C Squad
Orono girls basketball has three teams playing this year. With 24 girls on the roster, the girls are split between varsity, junior varsity and C-squad. Having three teams allows for maximum playing time, with a number of players playing three halves of basketball each night. Coached by Danielle Jorgenson, both teams are improving by the week and winning games.
Orono Junior Varsity
The JV team came into the week with a record of 2-2. Since losing to Benilde-St. Margaret the first game of the season and also New Prague, the JV team has shown great progress on the defensive end. The team is playing with aggression and learning the right defensive principles to have success against any team they play. Offensively, the girls are playing great team basketball, reducing turnovers and scoring the ball.
The JV had two nice wins this week versus Hutchinson and Delano. The Hutch game was a back-n-forth battle throughout. Similar to their varsity team, the Hutch JV team aggressively attacked the basket. With tough defense in play, the Orono team withstood their offensive pressure and rebounded well. As the second half wore on, Orono extended its lead to come away with a victory 54-37.
Orono had three players in double figures led by Evie Kompelien with 18. Hazel Solie added 13 and Estelle Atkinson put up 10 in the win.
Against Delano, the JV had a close match-up. The game was tight throughout but Orono’s Evie Kompelien was active on both ends of the court. With active hands and an aggressive approach on offense, Kompelien poured in 20 points on the night. Down 38-36 with 3:25 to play, Estelle Atkinson hit a 3-pointer on the wing to gain the lead at 39-38. Atkinson added another transition bucket and a free throw to extend the lead to 42-38 with 1:45 left. Orono finished the game on a 10-0 run to win 46-38.
C-Squad
Orono’s C-squad entered the week with a record of 1-1. Made up of first year players, the girls are working hard each week to implement the new offensive and defensive philosophies of Coach Bjorgaard while also improving their overall basketball skills. The team had a nice win versus Hutchinson’s C squad 45-22. In the game, seven of the nine players scored. Leading the way was Hazel Solie with 12 points in one half of play. Maggie Lundell worked hard in the paint grabbing 13 rebounds in the game. Lexi Arnold and Peyton Manson moved the ball well with four and five assists during the contest.
In Delano, the team was challenged by a tall, talented C team. It proved to be too much for the Orono girls resulting in a 39-18 loss.
Peyton Manson led the team with 8 points during the loss and Maggie Lundell posted 8 rebounds in the first half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.