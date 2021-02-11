In a battle of highly ranked teams the Mound Westonka/W-M/SW Christian Varsity Girls Hockey team defeated neighbor Orono by a score of 5-2 last Friday night, Jan. 29, at Morrison arena in Orono.
The home team Spartans got on the scoreboard first with a power play goal at 9:40 into the game. Their top play, Iyla Ryskamp was left unattended in the right circle. Kaily Koopman spotted her and Ryskamp took the pass and rifled a shot past White Hawk goalie Callie Nelson just inside the right goal post. Five minutes later, captains Grace Peterson and Brooke Pioske got a 2-on-1 for the White Hawks and Pioske’s shot got through Spartan goalie Celia Dahl to tie the game at 1-1. As momentum started going, the White Hawks way Celia Whittington scored on a wrist shot from the top of the circle to put Orono back up 2-1. Assists went to Rasmussen and Paulson. The period would end with the score 2-1 in favor of the Spartans and with shots being even at 8-8.
After regrouping between periods the White Hawks took over the game in the second period. Two minutes into the period, the line of Gretta Pioske, Grace Peterson and Greer Hardacre were able to control the puck behind the net and eventually Peterson fed Hardacre a pass out front that she was able to pound into the goal. In just 3 minutes that line would score again as Peterson won the faceoff to Hardacre, who buried the shot past Dahl. The period would see the White Hawks finish with a 14-8 edge in shots with a few of the Spartans’ shots coming in a late flurry.
The third period was nearly the same as the second as the visitors outshot their opponents 12-6 and added two more goals. Gretta Pioske had a nice rebound goal off a Sydney Leonard shot with Peterson also assisting on the play. It was a power play goal. And Peterson finished off her 5-point night with an empty net goal at 15:02 of the period as the Spartans pulled their goalie down by two. Just seconds before Peterson’s goal, the White Hawks had a goal disallowed due to an apparent hand pass.
