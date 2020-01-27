The Orono Boys’s Swim and Dive and Westonka Boys’ Swim and Dive hosted Delano on Jan. 9 at the Orono Pool and participated in the Packer Invitational on Jan. 11. The teams also celebrated parents and seniors that night on Jan. 9. All parents were recognized by both teams and each swimmer wrote a note of gratitude to their parents. There were four Westonka seniors were recognized that night; Henry Ness, Dylan McManus, Nick Ramacier and Kevin Zhang. All four young men have been great leaders to the Orono and Westonka teams through the years, and their presence will be missed next year. The Orono and Westonka boys teams practice together but compete separately. Westonka’s Josh Johnston was able to break two Westonka team records, an Orono pool record and a South St. Paul pool record at the Packer Invitational, it’s been a record setting year for Johnston!
The meet against Delano was a tri-meet, meaning all three teams competed separately against each other. Even though they were separate meets, I will outline the times for both teams in the interest of keeping this sequential for your reading delight. Orono Boys’ Swim and Dive times. The 200 Medley JV relay swam by Mylo Doise, Stewart Royal, Jaro Joise and Liam Donahue with a time of 2:39.44. The Westonka Varsity 200 Yard Medley Relay team took first place in both meets with a 1:46.13 swam by Josh Johnston, Nick Ramacier, Eli Pressman and Kevin Zhang. The Orono Varsity A Relay team was not far behind at 1:49.38 swam by Henry Luetmer, Vasili Nicklow, Owen Gagne and John Fort.
The Orono Varsity B Relay team came in at 2:13.63 swam by Kaden Starczinski, Eli Hamer, Peter Nicklow and Adam Trongard. The JV 200 Yard Free was won by Orono’s Jack Thompson coming in at 2:16.51, followed by Hamer coming in at 2:31.97. Orono’s Gagne came in at 1:57.45 in the Varsity 200 Yard Free followed by Westonka’s Pressman at 2:05.52. Orono had two swimmers in the JV 200 Yard IM, Tronard at 2:50.16 and Donahue at 3:00.19. The Varsity 200 Yard IM was won by Westonka’s Josh Johnston which set the pool and Westonka team record at 2:00.24. Following was Orono swimmers W. Royal at 2:18.21, Starczinski at 2:30.83 and Westonka’s Bryce Helms at 3:04.81. Orono’s Jackson Gilster took first in the JV 50 Yard Free at 26.69, and Orono’s Fort took first in the Varsity 50 Yard Free at 23.25 followed by Luetmer at 24.13 and Westonka’s Ness at 25.93. Orono’s NIck Fogle scored 191.90 in the one Meter JV Diving and Orono’s Franklin Schwendimann scored 185.25 in the 1 Meter Varsity diving. P. Nicklow swam the JV 100 Yard Fly in 1:23.5.
The Varsity 100 Yard Fly was swam by Westonka’s Pressman in 1:00.16 followed by Orono swimmers W. Royal at 1:06.70 and Riley Jeremiason at 1:09.99. Gilster also took first place in the JV 100 Yard Free at 1:00.64, followed by Trongard at 1:12.08. Westonka’s Zhang took first place in the Varsity 100 Yard Free with a 53.03 folowed by Orono swimmers Fort at 53.38 and Gagne at a flat 54.00. Orono swimmers Donahue and Fogle swam the JV 500 Yard Free at 6:40.76 and 6:59.40 respectively. Westonka’s Johnston took first in the Varsity 500 Yard Free with a 5:10.87 followed by Ness at 5:41.24. The Orono JV 200 Yard Free Relay finished at 2:11.06 swam by Donahue, Caden Barnes, Ethan Martin and Fogle.
Orono’s Varsity 200 Yard Free Relay came in at 1:36.57 swam by Luetmer, Fort, Gagne and W. Royal. Westonka’s relay team was not far behind at 1:37.68 swam by Zhang, Ness, Pressman and Johnston. Orono’s Thompson swam the JV 100 Yard Back in 1:17.53. Orono’s Luetmer and Schwendimann swam the Varsity 100 Yard Back coming in at 1:03.42 and 1:06.87 respectively. Orono swimmers P. Nicklow and S. Royal swam the JV 100 Yard Breast and came in at 1:29.99 and 1:34.59. Westonka’s Ramacier swam the Varsity 100 Yard Breast swimming a 1:12.11 followed by Orono swimmers V. Nicklow at 1:12.41 and Hamer at 1:21.68. The Orono JV 400 Yard Free Relay team swam by Hamer, Trongard, S. Royal and Fogle came in at 4:45.08. Orono’s Varsity 400 A Relay team came in at 3:49.12 swam by W. Royal, Schwendimann, V. Nicklow and Gilster. The Orono Varsity 400 B Rlay came in at 4:08.65 swam by P. Nicklow, Starczinski, Thompson and Jeremiason.
The Packer Invitational was held on Jan. 11 at South St. Paul and both teams showed some impressive times. The Orono 200 Yard Medley Relay came in at 1:51.33 with Franklin Schwendimann, Owen Gagne, Josh Pusch and Vasili Nicklow swimming. Orono’s Walter Royal swam the 200 Yard Free in 2:06.02 tieing with Westonka’s Henry Ness coming in at 2:06.02. Orono’s Riley Jeremiason wasn’t far behind at 2:06.50 followed by Orono’s John Fort at 2:06.56. Westonka’s Johnston took first place overall in the 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:00.75, and Orono’s Owen Gagne came in at 2:14.80 followed by Orono’s Josh Pusch at 2:20.71. Orono’s Henry Luetmer took first place in the 50 Yard Free at 23.40, followed closely by Westonka swimmers Kevin Zhang at 23.67 and Eli Pressman at 24.35. Orono diver Nick Fogle placed fourth with 311.85 points and Schwendimann placed sixth with 286.55.
The 100 Yard Fly was over quickly for Orono’s Owen Gagne, coming in at 58.64 and Westonka’s Eli Pressman doing back to back events and coming in at 1:00.41. Luetmer also took first place in the 100 Yard Free with a 52.14, followed by Zhang at 52.46, and W. Royal at 55.78. Pusch swam the 500 Yard Free at 5:37.14, dropping significant time, followed closely by Fort who also dropped quite a bit of time at 5:39.71. Orono’s Kaden Starczinski was not far behind with a 5:41.35 followed by Westonka’s Ness at 5:42.19 and Orono’s Jeremiason at 5:48.97. Orono’s 200 Yard Free Relay, swam by Luetmer, Gagne, Fort and W. Royal came in at 1:38.03. Orono’s Schwendimann dropped 2 seconds in his 100 Yard Back with a 1:04.49, followed by Orono teammates Starczinski at 1:10.4-, Jackson Gilster at 1:12.57 and Ethan Martin at 1:13.64. Westonka’s Johnston stunned the audience with his 100 Breast time of 59.84, which broke the record for the pool and for his team. Orono’s V. Nicklow came in at 1:11.30 followed by Westonka’s Ramacier at 1:11.67. The Westonka 400 Yard Relay team took first with a 3:36.02 with Zhang, Pressman, Ness and Johnston swimming. Orono’s 400 Yard Free Relay team swam a 3:38.60 with Luetmer, W. Royal, Pusch and Fort swimming. The Orono and Westonka teams competed in Hutchinson on Jan. 14.
