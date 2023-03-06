As March Madness approaches at all levels in the sport of basketball, the Orono Spartans boys team is chasing some big goals.
From the onset of the 2022-23 season, this experienced group was set to challenge for a Metro West Conference title and avenge its one point defeat in the 6AAA section championship. Undefeated in February and on their home court, the boys entered the second to last week of the regular season with a bit of a gauntlet, taking on Bloomington Jefferson and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (BSM).
These two foes, the AAAA Jaguars and the No. 2 ranked AAA BSM Red Knights, delivered two Spartan losses during a late January slump.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Orono welcomed Jefferson and the No. 1 ranked player in the 2024 class, Daniel Freitag. When the team met in February, Orono trailed big early, went on a 22-4 run to tie the game, but eventually ran out of gas as the Jaguars won by 10.
In this rematch, the Spartans were without two starters due to illness and suddenly the odds seemed to favor Jefferson. This resilient bunch of Spartans was not having it.
The game started with Orono playing very aggressively, intent on stopping or at least slowing Freitag. An Isaiah Hagen steal and fast break layup was followed by a Brady Wooley steal and dish to Nolan Groves for a one handed scoop finish. Soon thereafter, Hagen hit a deep three and the Spartans had made their opening statement, up 7-0.
From there the teams traded baskets and the Jaguars began to grab hold of the tempo with their old school approach to the flex offense, taking lots of time off the clock with
each possession. In the early going, Freitag was held in check by a smothering Spartan defense, fighting his way to just six first half points. When the half-time buzzer sounded, the Spartans trailed 23-21.
In the second half, Jefferson made efficient use of its possessions and built a 39-29 lead. The short-handed Spartans appeared destined for their first home loss of the season. On the next three possessions, Isaiah Hagen willed the team back in it. A deep three cut the lead to 39-32. On the next possession, Hagen stripped a Jaguar guard and took it the other way for two. Again, the Jaguars brought the ball up and this time, Hagen fooled Freitag by stealing the ball from behind and using his body to shield Freitag for another fast break bucket. The Orono defense continued to stiffen and coming out of a Jefferson timeout, Groves hit a deep three. Tie game 39-39 with about seven minutes left.
Jefferson briefly regained control with some tough shot-making from Freitag before sophomore sharp shooter Mitchell Kauch showed out. The reserve shooting guard snatched a huge offensive rebound and somehow slid the baseline behind Freitag to get a reverse layup. With the score tied at 49, Kauch took a pass from Hagen and hit a 23-footer to give the Orono a 52-49 advantage. Jefferson answered with five straight before Kauch knocked down a corner three to put Orono back up by one. In this thriller, the lead changed nine times, with each team delivering double digit unanswered scoring streaks.
In the end, the Spartan reserves stepped up big time. Kauch added some free throws to clinch the 58-54 victory, the eighth in a row for Orono.
Kauch’s timely shooting and Hagen’s tenacious on ball defense were the keys to the game, but this story ran deeper with a shorthanded team just finding ways to win.
Hagen led all Spartan scorers with 17, adding five rebounds and six steals, two of which keyed the comeback. Groves scored 12 to go with five rebounds and three assists. Kauch served as the game’s hero and was quickly surrounded by his teammates in celebration after his 11 points in the last seven minutes preserved the Spartan winning streak. Riley Nelson delivered another impressive defensive performance on his way to nine points and three rebounds. Zach Close scored five and hauled down a team-high 10 rebounds. Wooley scored five and added five rebounds. The defensive effort held Freitag to 18 points on just 5 for 16 shooting.
In the post-game interview Kauch shared, “Now that we are deep into the season, everyone understands their role pretty well. When we all play our role and play as a team, we are at our best. When I learned Kyle and Grant were out, I knew myself and others were going to have to step up”.
On Friday, Feb. 24, the Spartans took on Metro West Conference leader BSM. The Orono gym was packed, as the community came out to celebrate the 18-5 Spartans.
Orono tipped off down one starter with two additional starters returning from illness. A win seemed improbable under circumstances that only proved more challenging as the night wore on.
The two teams came out with great energy, a game that seemed like a heavyweight prize fight. The Spartans opened the scoring, creating opportunities on the defensive end. Zach Close got two early steals and Isaiah Hagen set the tone with a mid-lane runner and a reverse layup attacking from the left baseline. Some nerves showed on the Spartan, too, as a few early turnovers resulted in easy buckets for the Red Knights.
The game was knotted up at 12-12 as Hagen, Grant Gunderson and Nolan Groves started to make things happen on the offensive end. A pull up from Hagen, a dish from Close to Gunderson for a baseline two, a three and runner from Groves and some slashes from Riley Nelson preserved a thin lead for the Spartans. Gunderson hit a left wing three and Hagen powered through traffic for a tough bucket and one to give the Spartans a 41-39 half time lead.
Early in the second half, things seem to unravel for the Spartans. BSM was getting easy buckets from their star forward Jalen Wilson and scoring in transition off turnovers.
The injury bug bit Orono again, with Gunderson going down with a shoulder injury and soon thereafter, Groves was helped off with an apparent ankle sprain. With just two starters remaining on the floor, the very capable Spartan bench went to work. Riley Nelson was spectacular, hitting threes and getting to the rim. Zach Close was a beast on the boards, eventually hauling down a career-high 12 rebounds. Still, the talented Red Knights began to pull away, leading by as much as 9. Orono crawled back on an epic effort by Hagen, who scored inside, outside and from NBA range. A stop and pop triple from Hagen tied the score at 58-58 and soon thereafter the Spartans again earned a tie at 60-all. The athletic and up-tempo Red Knights then went on an 8-0 run to regain the momentum and assume what seemed a commanding lead 68-60. The Spartans again battled back. Groves returned and Nelson continued to impress, nailing a corner three to give Orono the lead for good. Hagen carried the squad scoring a spectacular game-high 36 and Nelson produced his best all-around game of the season with 17 points and 7 rebounds.
In the end, this game proved to be an instant classic, with Orono closing on a 17-1 run to win 77-69. The lead changed hands 11 times and the war-torn, injury and illness depleted Spartans were resilient once again improving to 19-5 on the season.
Hagen’s 36 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks was evidence of his herculean performance. Nelson was very efficient, knocking down all but one shot, including 3/3 from deep and 4/4 from the line. Gunderson delivered 11 points in the first half before being sidelined and Groves scored 9 to go with six rebounds. Close was a huge difference-maker on the defensive end and stuffed the stat sheet. He scored four points and grabbed 12 rebounds including an astounding eight offensive boards. The senior power forward also dropped three dimes, got two early steals and had two blocks.
Hagen shared an enthusiastic interview after the remarkable individual and team performance, “It was an amazing feeling. The crowd’s energy was great, and it definitely was a factor in us coming back. It’s always extra motivation playing in front of the Spartan fans.”
Riley Snow continued, “We have believed all year that the strength of our team was the depth that we have. We know that if one player goes down, someone will step up and fill the role. Credit to the coaching staff preparing the entire team to be ready to play”.
The Spartans will head into section play as one of the top two seeds representing Section 6AAA on March 8 th .
