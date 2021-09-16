Mound Westonka Girls Soccer continued its positive start to the season with a home win against a traditionally strong Monticello team.
The White Hawks started on the back foot, however, with Monticello showing their skill and power for the first quarter of the game. Monticello notched a shot against the post after 5 minutes and then took the lead with a long unstoppable shot in the 12th minute.
At the 20-minute mark, two senior captains combined to drag Mound Westonka into the contest. Megan Wanner took a free kick from 20 yards out and ripped the shot off the underside of the cross bar. Quinn Jenson reacted quickly to the open ball and headed home to tie up the game.
After that goal, which to be fair was against the run of play, the home team really started believing they might have a chance in the game, and the play became much more balanced. Jenson, Wanner and juniors Alicia Hatlestad and Alaina Mather started to control possession through the middle. Wing speed and attacking opportunities were provided by senior captain Libby McCue, junior Taylor Dallman and a couple of players getting their first minutes for the Varsity team, junior Audrey Courtney-Bernal and sophomore Rachel Jensen.
At the 72nd mark Hatlestad had a great shot saved by the Monticello goalie. Only one minute later, Hatlestad was involved again as she set up player of the match Megan Wanner for a beautiful shot into the top left corner for the lead.
With only 7 minutes left in the contest it was time for team defense. The core defense unit of sophomore Natalie Miner, junior Jordyn LaRue, junior DJ Christensen and senior captain Anna Elliot provided the inspiration, but the entire team was committed in their tackling and willing to dive in front of shots to keep the a ball out.
Junior Goalkeeper Ashley Johnson personified this when she dove on a last second scramble in the box and took a cleat to the face during the play.
Mound held on and in the end were worthy winners of a terrific contest.
Coach Doug Lerfald was very enthusiastic about the win., commenting “The girls did an amazing job tonight against one of the perennial power houses in our area. We came in with a game plan to win, and the girls executed it incredibly well. Our senior players provided the leadership, and the whole team played with the heart and intensity needed to win.”
Final Score: Mound Westonka 2 – Monticello 1.
