Mound Westonka High School is proud to name senior Abby Hollenstein as the 2023 recipient of the Athena Award. Candidates for this “outstanding female athlete” award must demonstrate excellence in individual or group sports. Hollenstein is a three-sport White Hawks athlete, participating in soccer, basketball, and track and field. Mound Westonka has been celebrating the top female athlete since 1973.

“Abby is a tremendous student athlete and a great representative of MWHS as our 2022-2023 Athena Award winner,” said Activities Director Jeff Peterson “Abby works very hard and is a great teammate. Congrats, Abby!”

