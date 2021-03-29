The Minnesota State High School Dance Team Tournament took on a different look in 2021. In past years, dancers populated every crack and crevice of Minneapolis’ Target Center for two days, while this year competing Class A, AA and AAA teams systematically rotated in and out of Edina High School during the two days of competition. Although the expansive floor, large crowds and jumbotron were missing from the event, the competitive spirit was alive and present.
By the time the Orono Varsity Jazz team took the floor on the evening of March 12, Class A and AAA jazz teams had completed their portions of the competition and the first rotation of AA jazz teams had performed and exited the building. The Orono Varsity Jazz team crashed through the silence of the open gymnasium with a dynamic routine performed to the music of Florence and the Machine’s What Kind of Man. When the routine was over, the Orono team also quickly and unceremoniously exited the building as the next pod of dancers arrived.
Hours later Orono Dance team head coach Sharon Forde gathered the dancers, coaches and parents in the Orono High School gym to receive the day’s results together. With parents and coaches spaced on bleachers and dancers sitting apart on the floor, the announcements began. The results crept closer to the coveted top three positions until it was announced that the Orono Varsity Jazz team had captured third place. This medal placement was a historic first for the team.
On Saturday, March 13, the methodical rounds of competition began again, this time for the kick portion of the competition. In their best performance of the season the Orono Varsity Kick team performed their highly theatrical Moulin Rouge themed routine. The dynamic performance yielded a commendable placement of seventh in the Minnesota State AA Competition.
The 2019-2020 dance season had ended mere weeks before the reality of COVID-19 broke into the lives of all Americans. Here at the end of the 2020-2021 Minnesota high school dance season we are able envision a time when we will gather again at the Target Center to celebrate the hard work of all our dancers and teams from around the state. But in this moment we are grateful for the coaches and teammates who draw us together and for the love of dance, combined with sheer hard work, that produce joy and, on occasion, a medal.
Special thanks to all the coaches of the Orono Dance Team: Sharon Forde, Meghan Jensen, Kaitlyn Budish, Mackenzie Iverson, Jenna Weber, Kayla Wandersee and Erin Wandersee. The dancers as well as the parents and families of the dancers appreciate your hard work and perseverance during this unusual and often stress-filled year.
