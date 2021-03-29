The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad had a busy week, wrestling five dual meets in three different events. The White Hawks faced their toughest competition of the season, losing four of five but salvaging a big section win. “We knew coming into this stretch that it would be a tough go, but the boys battled hard and were rewarded in the end,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks traveled to Maple Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to take on the Annandale/Maple Lightning and were defeated 61-12. Winning matches for the White Hawks were seventh-grader Cooper Rowe, freshman Jack Nelson and sophomore Sam Dioszeghy. The road didn’t get any easier when the White Hawks traveled to New Prague on Thursday, Feb. 22 to take on a pair of class AAA teams in the host Trojans and the Northfield Raiders. The White Hawks fell to the Trojans 54-20 and Northfield 60-15. Picking up wins on the evening were Rowe, Nelson, eighth-grader Cole Munsterteiger and seniors Tom Seemann and Lance Munsterteiger.
The White Hawk wrestlers ended the gauntlet by traveling to Totino Grace High School on Saturday, Feb. 22 to take on the host Eagles and the Osseo Orioles. After Totino Grace defeated Osseo 39-34 in the first round, the White Hawks faced Osseo in round two but could only muster wins in the first three weights and were defeated, 60-18.
The White Hawks refocused against section rival Totino Grace and were again able to capture the first three weights with wins by Nelson, Rowe and Cole Munsterteiger. After dropping the next two, senior Shaun McNatt stepped up with a huge overtime win to get the White Hawks back on track. After senior Owen Rostis received a forfeit and junior Nolan Shaw grinded out a win, Lance Munsterteiger and Dioszeghy sealed it with first period pins and the White Hawks went on to win, 39-33. “It was a total team effort. It wasn’t just the guys who won, but the ones who lost and kept it close to help us win the battle of bonus pints. I couldn’t be more proud of how they battled and showed resolve,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
