The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad had another successful week, winning four duals, including two on Senior Night.
On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the White Hawks traveled to Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School to take on the Red Knights and the Minneapolis Tommies. The White Hawks defeated the host Red Knights in the first dual of the evening, 64-15. “Like most squads, with mid-season injuries, Benilde was a bit down but still had some quality wrestlers. We wrestled well and took care of business,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks followed up that win with a 72-6 win over the Tommies. Winning both matches for the White Hawks were seventh-grader Cooper Rowe, eighth-grader Cole Munsterteiger, freshman Jack Nelson, sophomores Roo Wheeler and Sam Dioszeghy, junior Maguire Musselman and seniors Shawn McNatt, Owen Rostis, Tom Seemann and Lance Munsterteiger.
On Thursday, Feb. 11 the White Hawks hosted the Zimmerman Thunder and the Hopkins Royals on Senior Night. The White Hawks avenged a loss to the Thunder from last season with a 46-31 opening round victory. In the finale, the White Hawks rolled over the Royals with a 64-7 win. Senior wrestlers Shawn McNatt, Devon Wilson-Noethe, Owen Rostis, Tom Seemann and Lance Munsterteiger were honored before the final match of the evening, and all of them notched a victory on the evening. “This is a fabulous group of seniors. They are hard workers and have a lot of fun in the room-we will miss them greatly,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
The White Hawks raised their record to 11-3 with the wins and with a shortened season are now on the home stretch. “I like where we are at right now, but we have a lot of improving to do and have a very tough run coming up in the next few weeks. It will be a good test for us as we head into the postseason,” said Munsterteiger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.