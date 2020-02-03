The White Hawks went on the road this month and began conference play. They faced a tough Watertown team and after battling back and forth for the majority of the first half, the Royals were able to take command and control to defeat the White Hawks. Senior, Makala Shelton led the scoring with 15 points and rebounding with seven rebounds. Melissa Drill had five rebounds, followed by Hannah Drill and Annie Springer who each had four rebounds.
Rockford was the team’s next opponent. Sophomore Megan Wanner went three for four for 3-pointers, and the team scored a season high with seven 3-pointers, but it still wasn’t enough to hold off the Rockets. Taylor Hollins led the team with three steals, and Melissa Drill pulled down seven rebounds, six of them offensive.
A two-and-a-half hour road trip to Esko was the next trip for the White Hawks. Wanner scored a season high 23 points and had three steals. Junior Greta Blanck fought hard inside for eight rebounds. Unfortunately, Esko was still able to come out on top.
Then it was on to Annandale, and the girls played a competitive game against the Cardinals. Seniors Makala Shelton and Sam Otto scored 15 and 11 points respectively. Hollins had seven rebounds and Wanner had six but the White Hawks were unable to secure a victory.
“We’re getting better at a lot of things even though our record may not reflect it recently. We’re excited for conference play in the coming weeks, and if we continue to improve we believe we’ll start getting the results we all want and work hard for,” said coach Alan Heibert.
