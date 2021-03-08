The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad went 2-1 during the week, raising their record to 13-4 overall.
The White Hawks hosted Delano in a Wright County conference match-up on Thursday, Feb. 18, with the visiting Tigers coming out on top with a 48-33 victory. “It was a fun night with a good crowd. We wrestled a lot of matches on both the JV and Varsity level and had a competitive dual with a tough squad,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger. Picking up wins for the White Hawks were seventh-grader Cooper Rowe, eighth-grader Cole Munsterteiger, freshman Jack Nelson, sophomore Sam Dioszeghy and seniors Tom Seemann and Lance Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks then traveled to Brooklyn Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 for a triangular meet with the host Centaurs and Trinity High School. The White Hawks defeated the Centaurs in the first round 76-4 and then defeated Trinity 66-10 in the finale. “The boys wrestled well and it was really a team effort. We won the close matches and won the battle of bonus points,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius. Winning both matches for the White Hawks were Rowe, Nelson, Cole Munsterteiger, sophomores Roo Wheeler and Dioszeghy, junior Maguire Musselman and seniors Owen Rostis, Shawn McNatt, Seemann, and Lance Munsterteiger. Seventh-grader Mason Merritt and eighth-grader Teddy Owens also picked up wins at the JV level. “The JV squad has really battled well and are taking advantage of their opportunities,” said assistant coach John Wardlow.
HALL OF FAME
Two former Mound Westonka wrestlers were officially enshrined into the Mound Westonka Wrestling Hall of Fame on Thursday, Feb. 18 before the Varsity dual meet between Mound Westonka and Delano.
George E. Coffee was a 1954 graduate of Mound High School, graduating in the top ten of his class. George was a 5-year letterwinner, three-time region champion, three-time state finalist and a two-time state champion for the Mohawks. George also participated in football and tennis at Mound High School. After high school, George joined the US Army and served for three years in Germany, rising to the rank of E5. George went on to wrestle for the University of Minnesota for three years, where he was a part of the 1959 Big Ten championship team and also placed second in junior nationals in 1959. George was employed by Greiff Brothers in Rosemount and resided on their horse farm in Rosemount, Minn. George passed away in 1986 and here to accept his award were his wife Karen Coffee, daughter Christina Frazier and son George M. Coffee. Congratulations to the Coffee family!
Jesse Gunderson was a 1995 graduate of Mound Westonka High School. Jesse had a career record of 98-46-1, was a four-time Burnsville Invitational champion and a four-time all-conference award winner. Jesse had an excellent senior season, placing fourth at the prestigious Christmas Tournament and advancing to the state tournament, where he went 2-2 and just missed out on the podium. Jesse graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in mechanical engineering and is an engineering manager at MTS Systems Corporation in Eden Prairie. He resides in Waconia with his wife Cinda and his son Jake. Congratulations Jesse!
