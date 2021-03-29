In a season like no other the Mound Westonka/W-M/SW Christian Varsity Girls Hockey team ended its regular season with three road wins. After the win over Delano on Monday, March 8 the team decided to stop playing Varsity games until Sections to try and stave off the COVID-19 virus.
On Wednesday, March 3, the girls traveled to Hutchinson for a game against the Tigers. Sydney Leonard started the scoring off at 8:22 into the first period with assists going to linemates Ellie Schmid and Cameron Hargreaves. Hutchinson yield the game 6 minutes later on a screen shot that eluded goalie Callie Nelson. The White Hawks struck right back when Greer Hardacre buried a wrist shot. Sage Finck and Brooke Pioske picked up assists on the play. A minute and a half later Emily Wendorf finished off the first period, scoring with an assist going to Sydney Leonard. Shots for the period were 16-7 in favor of the visitors.
Hutchinson would score the only goal of the second period despite the White Hawks holding a 12-6 edge in shots. Brooke Pioske scored the eventual game-winner at the 3:40 mark of the third period with an assist going to Sydney Leonard. A great screen by Camryn Hargreaves prevented the goalie from seeing Pioske’s shot. The Tigers would score a power play goal with just over 5 minutes remaining on the clock, but the White Hawks would hold on for the win. Third period shots were 15-6 in favor of MWHS.
Friday night saw the White Hawks head over to Delano and defeat another team named the Tigers. Shots were 57-18 for the night with the White Hawks getting the 4-0 win. The score was only 1-0 heading into the third period because of some fine saves by the Delano netminder.
Grace Peterson scored the only goal of the first two periods just 2:39 into the game with an assist going to Gretta Pioske. Sydney Leonard scored a pair of power play goals early in the third period, the first one with assists going to Montana Courneya and Gretta Pioske. Pioske would then tally the final goal of the evening at 8:49 with assists going to linemates Grace Peterson and Greer Hardacre. Ashlyn Roth got her first Varsity shutout with 18 stops in goal.
A crazy chain of COVID-19 related things then caused the White Hawks to travel to Delano again on Monday, March 8 to play the Tigers on their Senior Night.
While the play remained consistent from the previous Friday, the result wasn’t as in doubt as the White Hawks scored one in the first and three in the second and a goal in the final stanza to put away the Tigers. Goal scorers were: Greer Hardacre on a rebound power play goal, Grace Peterson with two goals within 45 seconds of one another early in the second period, Camryn Hargreaves with a rebound of a Taylor Leonard shot, and Gretta Pioske with an unassisted goal in the third period. Callie Nelson got the shut out in goal with 15 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.