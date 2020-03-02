The Mound Westonka Hawkettes Dance Team once again had one of its top placements in the team’s history at the Minnesota State High School League Dance Team Tournament, held Feb. 14 and 15 at Target Center. The Hawkettes were coming off of the Section 3AA championship, in which they qualified as section champions in Jazz and section runners-up in High Kick.
In the preliminary Jazz competition, the Hawkettes had one of the strongest performances of the season. “The team gave an incredibly moving performance. We were so proud of the strength and artistry that they showed out on the floor,” said coach Molly Carlson. After prelims, the coaches knew their team had a chance to qualify for the finals, but they also knew how difficult qualifying for finals would be. The Hawkettes have broken into finals five times in the past six years, but this feat is always a challenge with the top caliber of teams at the tournament. This is the Hawkettes’ 15th trip to State in Jazz since 2004 and 14th consecutive appearance since 2007.
The Hawkettes were ecstatic to hear their name called as one of the top six teams in the state, and they proudly represented Mound Westonka High School in the State Jazz Finals on Friday evening.
“The performance they gave in finals was absolutely flawless. The dancers found an extra burst of confidence leading into Friday evening’s performance and promised each other ‘last time, best time,’ as they headed out on the floor. It was their strongest performance of the season!” said coach Emily Gibson.
The Hawkettes placed fourth in the state for the third year in a row, tying their finishes from the past two years in Jazz. Totino Grace’s Jazz team was named State Champions, followed by Sartell-St. Stephen’s in second place and Benilde St. Margaret’s in third. Rounding out the top six was St. Cloud Tech in fifth place and fellow Section 3AA team Orono in sixth place.
At the Jazz awards ceremony, two Hawkettes were named to the Wells Fargo All-Tournament team. Seniors Sophia Cherba and Rachel Christensen were honored along with two members from each of the other Jazz finalist teams. Said coach Lexie Warlof of these athletes, “Sophia and Rachel have had an amazing Hawkettes career, throughout which they have served as outstanding role models to the rest of our team. We are so proud of both of them, and they have had a huge part in the success of our team these past few years, along with our other team leaders.”
On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Hawkettes High Kick Team competed in the AA High Kick State Tournament. They had a strong performance of their high energy kick dance set to the theme of “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego.” Said coach Margot Anderson of their State performance, “We were blown away by their kick performance at State. Their technique and execution was at the highest level it has been all season, and their energetic performance entertained a packed Target Center. They left their hearts out on the floor, and it was one of the most entertaining performances we as coaches have ever seen from them.” The Hawkettes missed making finals for Kick by a slim margin of 1.5 rank points and ended up with a strong eighth place finish in the state.
The Hawkettes were also honored at the State Tournament with the Team Academic Award, given to teams who have a combined GPA of 3.3 or higher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.