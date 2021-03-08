As it seems with every high school sports team this year, the Mound Westonka Hawkettes began their season with uncertainty, but they excitedly jumped into their season knowing that each day practicing could be their last together. With a somewhat “normal” season start of mid-November, the team was paused with the rest of Minnesota as COVID cases surged. As difficult as the delay was, they were able to keep connected through online practices and digital check-ins as a team. Thankfully, the team was able to begin in-person practices after winter break and quickly got back to work, teaching choreography, conditioning and training for meets.
Meets have looked different this year but have been just as exciting and competitive as any other year. The Hawkettes kicked off their season with solid performances at the Delano Meet on Jan. 23, where they placed third in both Varsity Jazz and Kick, second in JV Jazz and first in B-Squad Jazz. They also faced some tough competition at the Lakeville South Meet on Jan. 30, placing first in all four categories.
Their first conference meet was Feb. 4 at Delano where they fought hard for a first place finish among an extremely competitive “kick” conference. Orono and New Prague joined MWDT with a place at the podium, placing second and third, respectively. The second conference meet was in the “jazz” category, held on Feb. 12 in Hutchinson, where the team once again placed at the top of the conference.
The team most recently competed on Feb. 13 at the Benilde Tri-Meet. The team proudly took home a third place finish in Varsity Jazz and second place finish in Varsity Kick with JV Jazz placing second and a first place finish for their B-Squad Jazz team. The team proudly debuted their JV kick routine at this meet, also taking home a first place finish.
MWDT’s Varsity jazz dance is to Black Violin’s song “Dreamer.” The Varsity kick dance this season is a fast-paced, energetic song by Pitbull, while their powerful JV jazz dance is to Tones and I’s “Fly Away.” The team is coached by Molly Carlson, Emily Gibson, Lexie Warlof, Margot Anderson and Ashley Woytcke.
