It certainly has been an unprecedented season for the Mound Westonka Hawkettes Dance Team, but it has turned out to be an exceptional one as well.
On Feb. 20, the Mound Westonka Dance Team hosted teams from the east side of the Wright County Conference for the WCC East Championships. Teams from Mound Westonka, Orono, Hutchinson, Delano, New Prague and Waconia traveled to Mound Westonka High School to compete in the championships. “It was the first tournament we have hosted at MWHS since we opened our new Westonka Activity Center,” said coach Molly Carlson. “The amount of space teams had, from warm-up space in the WAC, to plenty of locker room space, to our beloved MWHS Gym...it reminded us how grateful we are to be a part of such an amazing community that supports our students by giving us these incredible spaces! It also felt really, really good to compete on our home court in front of our fans!”
At the WCC Championships, Mound Westonka placed first in the Jazz category, followed by Orono in second and New Prague in third. Mound Westonka earned the title of Jazz Conference Champions. New Prague placed first in the Kick category, followed by Orono in second and Mound Westonka in third. New Prague earned the title of Kick Conference Champions. After adding up the cumulative points from the previous WCC meets held this season, Mound Westonka was overjoyed to take home the title of Overall Conference Champions.
After a quick turnaround between the Conference Championships and Sections, the Hawkettes traveled to Hutchinson on Feb. 27 for the Section 3AA Dance Team Tournament. Mound Westonka competed in a field of 14 teams, made up of most Wright County Conference teams, along with other strong competitors from Marshall and Belle Plaine.
The Hawkettes felt confident about the possibility of advancing to the MSHSL State Dance Team Tournament in jazz after strong placements throughout the season. However, at Sections nothing is a given, and teams were bringing their best performances of the season. After a powerful performance to the song “Dreamers” by Black Violin, the Hawkettes knew they had a good shot at advancing to the MSHSL State Dance Team Tournament. Said coach Emily Gibson of this year’s jazz team, “This jazz team has shown dedication, passion and perseverance all season. They left their hearts out on the floor at Sections today. We could not be more proud to see their hard work pay off!”
At the awards ceremony, the Hawkettes were thrilled to be named Section Runners-Up and to find out they would be advancing to State in jazz. The Hawkettes placed a close second to Orono, who have been strong competitors in jazz throughout the entire Dance Team season. Belle Plaine also advanced to state, placing third. Said coach Lexie Warlof about their finish in Jazz, “Scores have been tight all season. Placing second in Sections is a huge honor, and we congratulate Orono on their first place finish. We are so proud of our team for earning their highest jazz scores of the season at Sections!”
In the kick division, any of the top six teams in Section 3AA had a very strong chance of qualifying for one of the top three spots at State. The Hawkettes knew that their performance needed to be full of energy, precision and technique - they needed to have their best performance of the season against such a strong field of teams. Their performance to the song “I Believe” was indeed their best performance of the season. “The girls really found their confidence in kick, and it showed in their performance,” said coach Margot Anderson. “The team has been working tirelessly on technique and power. It really came together in their Sections performance!”
At the awards ceremony, the Hawkettes were ecstatic to be named Section Champions in Kick. “With such a strong field of kick teams, we are honored to have come out on top at Sections!” said coach Ashley Woytcke. Orono placed second in kick, with Belle Plaine also advancing to State in kick with another third place finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.