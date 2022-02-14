The No. 6-ranked Orono Spartans traveled to New Prague looking to improve on its 11-4 record. New Prague’s big man Jaxon Short and New Prague’s tough team defense stood in the way.
The Spartans got to the rim early on drives from Isaiah Hagen, Grant Gunderson and Kyle Kallenbach, resulting in an early 8-2 advantage.
Short proved to be a handful inside. He scored over and through the Spartan defense on his way to an impressive double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds. The Trojans inside play and rebounding, coupled with efficient shooting from beyond the arc, kept New Prague within striking distance throughout the game.
Orono tightened its defense in the middle of the half to build a 19-11 lead, but New Prague closed on a strong run to cut the margin to four at the break.
In the second half, the teams traded baskets until Cohen Kellogg hit back-to-back threes to extend Orono’s lead 57-43.
New Prague continued to battle, but the Spartans held on for a 61-51 victory.
“Cohen gave us a huge lift tonight, scoring some tough baskets in the lane to go with his clutch threes,” said coach Barry Wohler.
Hagen led all Orono scorers with 16 points, including a perfect 6-6 from the line. Kellogg shot 5-5 from the field on his way to 12 points, including a few crucial buckets that shifted the game’s momentum. To round out the Spartan scoring, Jake Farrell notched (9) points, Kallenbach (8), Sebastian Loder (6), Gunderson and Zach Close (4) and Jack Kopesky (1).
The Spartans were outrebounded on the game 34-19, but made up for it by forcing 15 Trojan turnovers. Orono turned in one of its most efficient games of the season with 17 assists to go with only four turnovers. Gunderson, Loder and Farrell each had four dimes and Kallenbach pitched in three.
Wohler commented after the game, “Typical of our conference, they were strong and physical, but once again our defense was solid.”
The Spartans, with a season record of 12-4, have now passed the halfway point of the season.
“Our transition game has been fun to watch, but I think we can improve our half court execution over the second half of the season,” said Wohler.
Kellogg added, “Our whole team knows the ultimate goal of getting to state, and it takes everyone to get there. We are headed in the right direction and staying focused”.
Prior to that win, Orono needed a strong second half to beat Bloomington Kennedy on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in a Metro-West Conference match-up.
The Spartans started strong, building a 8-4 lead on a three-point field goal from Jake Farrell, a driving bucket from Sebastian Loder and a fast break lay-up from Grant Gunderson.
From there, the Eagles took off on an 18-4 run to lead 22-12, building their advantage on a combination of inside buckets and hot shooting from deep.
In that stretch, Orono struggled to guard the Eagle’s size inside. The Spartans crawled back in it on three-pointers from Farrell and Loder.
The physical game also sent Isaiah Hagen, Farrell and Kyle Kallenbach to the line for several free throws, helping to close the gap to 38-33 by halftime.
“We started slow, but the guys really came out playing good defense the second half,” Wohler said.
The Spartans used Hagen and Gunderson up top in the offense to start the half, striking quickly with three -point field goals from Hagen, Loder and Farrell before Kallenbach got red-hot, scoring 11 straight points on three triples and a fast break lay-up.
“Kyle sparked us with some big baskets to get us going,” said Wohler.
Zach Close also provided a big boost off the bench with six rebounds and some key steals.
“I just knew I had to play my role just like all my teammates”, said Close.
A 19-5 run had Orono in control with a 52-43 lead with 12 minutes to play.
The Spartan lead expanded to 15 on a three-pointer from Cohen Kellogg and a successful and-on in the paint from Close. The teams traded baskets down the stretch with Kennedy closing the gap a bit.
The Spartans leveraged a balanced scoring attack, with Loder (19), Farrell (18), Kallenbach (15) and Hagen (12) all finishing in double figures. Orono outrebounded Kennedy 37-30 with Farrell hauling down 12, Close, Loder and Gunderson six each and Hagen five. Hagen also had six assists, while Gunderson and Farrell dished out three assists each.
In the end, the Spartans won 76-68 to move to 11-4 on the season.
“We prepare every day in practice. That’s where it starts, we go hard and that translates into games,” said Close.
