It was a meet to remember for North Shore Gymnastics as they hosted the Turkey Tumble Invite at the Mound/Westonka High School the weekend of Nov. 16 and 17.
The Level three team finished in third place. There were several notable highlights from individuals including many personal and season bests. Jenna Dennis (8, Medina) placed second on Vault with teammates Marie Benway (9, Long Lake) and Kennedy Farley (8, Long Lake) both coming away with a whopping score of 9.650 and each taking first in their respective age divisions. Lola Petersen (9, St. Bonifacious) secured third place for her team on the Uneven Bars. The level 3s continue to get steadier on Balance Beam with third place finishes from Emmy Haag (7, Rockford) and Dennis and Amelia Walker (8, Mound) taking second. Benway topped the podium for Floor Exercise taking third place. Benway also received a second place finish in the All-Around category along with Dennis finishing third.
The level four team showed just what North Shore is made of by earning a first place team finish with a season high score of 110.675, beating out the second place team by only 0.2 of a point. More first places were to be awarded on the Vault, with Lexi Thelen (9, Minnetrista) and Lydia Richardson (10, Orono) both taking first in their age groups. Richardson continued racking up the awards by earning a second place award on Bars and third place on Floor. Teammate Addison Robberts (10, Mound) also took third place on Floor in her age division. Rounding out the first place awards was Lily Meisel (11, Mound) on Balance Beam and Richardson who took home a first place finish in the All-Around competition.
Stiff competition was the name of the game for the Level 5 team. Top finishes included fourth place on Floor for Madelyn Hallett (10, Minnetrista) as well as a fifth place finish on Balance Beam. Hannah Miller (11, Plymouth) also did well placing second on Balance Beam and second on Bars. She also won the first place All-Around award proving she’s a valuable asset to the North Shore Gymnastics Team.
North Shore will continue to shine downtown at the Minneapolis Convention Center on both the weekends of December 6-8 and December 13-15 for the Peppermint Twist and MN Level 3-5 State Meet respectively.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.