North Shore Men’s Gymnastics traveled to Council Bluffs, IA to attend the Phil Cahoy Sr. Cornhusker Classic hosted by Cahoy’s Gymnastics Association of Omaha, NE over the weekend of Jan. 4-5 with more than 275 boys competing representing 17 clubs from five different states in Levels 4-10.
North Shore’s Level six team started out the competition on Saturday morning. Competing for North Shore in the 8-9 age group was Tobin Dykoski (9, Minnetrista) who took fourth place on vault. Owen Johnson (9, Delano) led the way in the age 10 group with a first place finish on floor and fourth place honors on the parallel bars, high bar and in the all-around competition. Austin Roers (10, Independence) tied teammate Johnson on the parallel bars and vaulted to a third place finish, while Joe Hartmann (10, Independence) impressed the judges with his first place routines on both the vault and parallel bars along with third place on the rings. Competing with 18 gymnasts in the 11-year-old age group, Marek Dykoski (10, Minnetrista) made it to the podium with his fourth place vault routine, and teammate Gavin Thelen (12, Minnetrista) collected hardware with his second place finish on pommel, third place on rings, vault and high bar, and fourth place with his high bar routine in the age 12 division. Overall, Head Coach Dale Bullivant said the group did well, but “their timing was off,” due to missing practices over Christmas Break.
“They are back on their regular schedule now and looking forward to competing in the Iceberg next week,” he said.
In the Junior Development (JD) competition held Saturday afternoon, NSGA finished in second place in its first meet of the season. Beau Merz (14, Delano) competing in the 11-14 year age division had a personal best all-around score as he won the high bar and finished second on the floor. Competing in the 15+ age division, Haden Paravecino (16, Mound) took first on the vault and high bar, while finishing second on floor, pommel horse, rings and all-around. Also competing in the 15+ age group were Rylan Hunt (14, Medina) who took second place on the vault and parallel bars, and teammate Mason Krasnoff (14, Maple Grove) who took third place on rings. Overall, Bullivant felt the Cahoys Classic “was a great start for all of our Optional Boys.”
Also competing for the first time this season, NSGA’s Level nine boys took the floor on Saturday evening with Colin Werremeyer (13, Orono) in the age 13 division capturing the high bar title with a third place finish on floor. In the age 14 division, teammate Henry Meisel (13, Mound) took home the all-around title with his champion floor, vault and parallel bar routines as well as second place finishes on the pommel horse and rings.
North Shore’s Level 10 competitors on Saturday evening were Charlie Kramer (18, Mound) and Ethan Gonzalez (18, Sauk Rapids). Kramer tied for first on the parallel bars while taking second on floor, high bar and third place on both the rings and vault. Gonzalez finished the meet tying his personal best all-around score. Bullivant shared, “The Optionals’ boys all had really strong routines to start the year. They were pretty calm and competed with lots of confidence.”
In the Level 5 competition on Sunday morning, the team competed in their first out of state meet. “They were all very excited and did a great job,” Bullivant said.
With each of the gymnasts hitting season or all-time personal bests, and every gymnasti finished with at least one medal. North Shore’s Benjamin Hallett (7, Minnetrista) competing in the 7-8 age group, took home the pommel horse title with a second place finish on the vault and third place honors on both the high bar and all-around competition. In the age nine division, Zachary Potter (8, Delano) took home third place on vault. Also contributing to the team score were Nicolas Farley (9, Mound) and Gavin Liller (11, Delano).
Bullivant expressed his own enthusiasm when he said, “It was fun to see lots of smiles during this event for the Level 5 boys.”
The North Shore boys are coached by Dale Bullivant and Rob Dykoski. The entire boys’ team is preparing for the upcoming John Roethlisberger Iceberg meet to be held on January 23-25 at the Maturi Pavilion on the University of MN campus with the Ski-U-Mah meet at the U of MN scheduled two weeks later.
North Shore Gymnastics Association in Maple Plain was founded 44 years ago and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastics skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) and ISD #277 (Mound) girls’ high school gymnastics teams.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshore.org
