North Shore Gymnastics continues to have a successful season with their most recent competition, the Glitz and Glam Invite in Bloomington, MN on Nov. 9 and 10.
The level three team continues to make huge strides forward with another third place team finish. Competition was fierce but North Shore held strong on Floor with Emmy Haag (7, Rockford) taking fourth place, Makenna Peterson (9, Independence) taking third and Marie Benway (9, Long Lake) taking second in the event. The girls showed up on Bars as well, with Peterson taking fourth and Benway placing second. Benway continued to rock the meet by earning third place on both Vault and Balance Beam and ended the day on top of the podium with a first place All-around finish.
Also taking home third place in the team competition was the North Shore level fours. Judging was difficult on Vault with only Lydia Richardson (10, Orono) rising to the challenge and making it on the podium but earning herself a first place award in the process. The girls really wowed the crowd on Bars with Richardson and Anna Dennis (11, Medina) both taking third place in their respective age divisions and Madison Brown (10, Loretto) walking away with an astonishing 9.70 and winning the event with a first place. Richardson also managed to make the podium on Floor with another third place finish along with a second place in the All-Around.
The girls with all the Glitz and Glam were the North Shore level five team. On Bars, Madelyn Hallett (10, Minnetrista) swung her way to a third place finish along with teammate Hannah Miller (11, Plymouth). Anna Lamecker (11, Delano) took first on the event. On Balance Beam, North Shore had sticky feet with Lamecker taking third place and teammates Allie Jacobsen (13, Maple Grove) and Luciana Leyva (10, Mound) both taking second in their age divisions. Miller also placed second on Floor. In the All-Around competition, both Miller and Lamecker placed second in their age divisions. The cherry on the top of the competition was the first place team award for the North Shore level five team.
Look for the North Shore girls in Mound next as they compete at the North Shore Gymnastics hosted Turkey Tumble Invite at Mound Westonka High School on Nov. 16 and 17. After that they will be heading downtown to the Minneapolis Convention Center for the Peppermint Twist meet on Dec. 6-8.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
