It was a successful weekend for the North Shore Gymnastics tTeam as they competed in the Turkey Tumble which they also hosted in Mound on Nov. 20-21 at the Mound-Westonka High School.
The level 3 team’s performance showed they were worthy of the first place team finish they earned.
In the All-Around competition, North Shore had five athletes finish on the podium. Kaia Johnson (9, Plymouth) and Evelynn Belgarde (8, Wayzata) both finished in the third place spot with teammates Elisabeth Rosha (8, Independence) and Ava Lien (10, Mound) finishing next to them in second place. Ellenora Leland (9, Wayzata) topped the podium with a first place finish.
The girls then sprinted to the podium for vault, with Belgarde placing third, Johnson placing second and both Leland and Rosha finishing first in their respective age divisions.
Flying high on bars was Rosha and Leland finishing second with Katelyn Nagengast (10, Shorewood) earning the top spot.
North Shore balanced on the podium for balance beam taking three spots with Johnson in second and both Belgarde and Lien taking first place in their age divisions.
The podium was all purple for the floor exercise with Belgarde in the third place spot, Leland in second and Lien finishing with the Gold.
The Level 4 team fought hard with some fierce competition and earned a second place team finish. Vault was a challenge but North Shore managed to get two girls on the podium with Avery Merz (9, Orono) finishing third and Elva Schilplin (10, Mound) finishing in the second place spot. Merz also finished in third place on uneven bars while Schilplin was able to top the podium in first place. Jordin Kimbrel (10, Orono) joined the fray earning a third place on Bablance beam while Schilplin snagged another second place. She also placed second on the floor exercise with Emmy Haag (9, Rockford) taking first place with an impressive 9.575 score. For the All-Around, Merz wrapped it up with a second place finish while Schiplin took home the first place medal.
The XCEL Silver team continues to improve this week with a third place finish that was separated by tenths of a point. There were several notable individual performances as well as Samantha Lowther (7, Mound) stood out with a second place on the vault. Sophia Stavlo (10, Delano) took home a first place finish on the floor exercise with teammates Camille Winkler (8, Mound) and Maya Wetter (8, Delano) tying for the third place spot in the same event. Wetter also placed second on balance beam and took home the Gold on the uneven bars along with Lowther and Olivia Johnson (10, Long Lake) who both finished in the third place spot on the high flying event. First place finishes on the balance beam for both Johnson and Hannah Erickson (9, Plymouth) certainly helped lead them both to second place medals in the All-Around competition.
The girls with continue to train over the Thanksgiving weekend in preparation for their next meet; the Peppermint Twist hosted by Twin City Twisters at the Minneapolis Convention Center the weekend of Dec. 3-5.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
