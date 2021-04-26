North Shore Gymnastics Association made an impressive showing at the Minnesota Xcel State Championships the past two weekends. Xcel Gold, Platinum and Diamond gymnasts competed March 19-21 at the Minneapolis Convention Center, and Silver gymnasts competed March 26-28 at the State Fairgrounds.
In order to compete in the State Championships, each gymnast had to receive a qualifying all-around score during the regular competition season. Qualifying gymnasts were placed into competitive sessions based on their ages and levels.
Top performances from North Shore’s Silver gymnasts included Julia Gorsuch’s (9, Orono) all-around champion title for her age group, as well as her second-place finish on vault and beam and fourth place on bars. Bree Jackson (10, Wayzata) was the vault champion and placed second on floor in this same division. In another age group, Amelia Walker (9, Mound) was the all-around bronze medalist, also receiving gold for vault and silver for both bars and beam. Jada Kieffer (9, Plymouth) placed fifth on bars in this division.
In the Gold sessions, North Shore gymnasts repeatedly made their way to the podium. Kaily Moeller (13, Maple Plain) was the vault champion in the oldest division, while Aubrey Hoover (13, Delano) placed fourth on bars, fifth on vault and fourth in the all-around. In a younger division, Lily Bleeker (11, Wayzata) was fourth on vault and fifth on bars. Reese Haag (12, Rockford) was second on floor and third on bars, placing fifth in the all-around. In another session, Kaleigh Francis (13, Independence) earned bronze for both beam and floor and placed fourth in the all-around.
From North Shore’s Xcel Diamond team, Catalina Castillo (16, Plymouth) earned the bronze medal for her dynamic floor routine. From the Platinum team, Julia Kolb (15, Maple Plain) also placed third on floor, as well as fourth on vault and fifth in the all-around. Ella Dallmann (15, Delano) earned top scores in every event, ultimately earning her the gold medal in both the all-around and floor, silver for beam and bars and fourth place in vault. Eliza Hansen (13, Long Lake) placed third in bars and Ella Clover (13, Minnetrista) was fourth in bars in their session. In the younger age group, Brooke Zerwas (12, Otsego) placed fifth in bars.
Most of North Shore’s Xcel gymnasts earned the necessary all-around score at State to qualify for the 2021 Xcel Region IV Championships that will take place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa April 23-25.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team. For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.