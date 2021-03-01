North Shore Gymnastics Association’s Xcel gymnasts found the spotlight this past weekend in the Legacy Luau Invitational, hosted by Legacy Gymnastics, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The Xcel teams competed in sessions throughout the day on Friday, Jan. 29.
The Silver team, North Shore’s youngest Xcel gymnasts, earned a fifth-place team award. Julia Gorsuch (9, Orono) made a strong showing, placing second all-around, second on floor, and third on beam. Amelia Walker (9, Mound) was fifth all-around, third on floor, and fifth on bars. Jada Kieffer (9, Plymouth) placed fourth on floor, and Bree Jackson (9, Wayzata) came in fifth on vault.
In the Xcel Gold competition, North Shore gymnasts earned top awards in three different age divisions: Kaily Moeller (13, Maple Plain) was the all-around champion in the oldest age group; Erica Johnson (12, Mound) took second all-around and Kaleigh Francis (12, Independence) took fourth in the middle age division; and Reese Haag (11, Rockford) was second in the younger age group. Moeller’s impressive performance also earned her first place on vault and beam, third on floor, and fifth on bars. In this same division, Aubrey Hoover (13, Delano) placed fourth on bars. In Johnson’s division, she also placed second on floor, third on beam, and fifth on vault. And for bars, Gabby Boltz (12, Delano) came in third and Francis fifth. In the younger group, Haag was first on floor and fifth on beam. The Golds finished fourth place as a team.
Platinum and Diamond teams competed together Friday night in a combined session, and North Shore’s Platinum team dominated their division. Ella Dallmann (15, Delano) competed clean, impressive routines, earning herself first on vault, second on both bars and beam, fourth on floor, and first place all-around. Julia Kolb (15, Maple Plain) was the first-place champion for beam and floor and came in third place on vault and in the all-around. Eliza Hansen (12, Long Lake) finished just behind Kolb with fourth-place all-around, second on floor, and third on beam. Ella Clover (13, Minnetrista) finished third on bars, and Brooke Zerwas (11, Ostego) earned fifth-place medals for both vault and bars. The Platinum team came home with the first-place team award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.