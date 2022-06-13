Gymnasts from North Shore Gymnastics Association excelled in Region 4 Championship competitions the past two weekends: Level 6-9 gymnasts competed at the Minneapolis Convention Center April 22-24, and Xcel gymnasts competed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 29-May 1. These regional competitions brought in state-qualifying gymnasts from Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
North Shore’s Level 6 gymnasts made an impressive showing in their age-group sessions in Minneapolis. In Junior D, Marie Benway (11, Long Lake) earned gold on beam, silver on vault, and bronze on floor and all-around. In Junior F, Madison Brown (12, Loretto) placed fifth on vault. In Senior B, Jada Preston-Harris (13, Orono) was fourth on beam, second all-around, and bars champion; Addison Robberts (13, Mound) placed second on bars. In Senior D, Anna Dennis (13, Medina) was fifth on beam, second all-around, and vault champion, and Lily Meisel (13, Mound) was fifth on bars, third on vault and all-around, and floor champion.
North Shore’s Level 7 gymnasts also wowed the judges and came out on top of their competition. In their various sessions, Lexi Thelen (11, Minnetrista) was fourth on beam and floor; Madelyn Hallett (12, Minnetrista) was fourth on vault, third on bars, second on floor and all-around, and beam champion; and Anna Lamecker (13, Delano) placed third on floor, second on vault and all-around, and was beam champion.
In Level 8 competition, North Shore came home with three hard-earned all-around champion medals. Siena Chermak (14, Mound) was the all-around champion in her session, also placing fifth on bars and first on vault and floor. In two different sessions, teammates Luciana Leyva (12, Mound) and Lily Fake (14, Delano) both earned silver on vault and gold on bars, floor, and all-around.
In Milwaukee, North Shore’s Xcel gymnasts gave their all as they competed throughout the weekend in sessions determined by age and level. Xcel Gold gymnast Erica Johnson (14, Mound) placed third on vault, beam, and floor and earned silver all-around in her session. Teammate Lily Bleeker (12, Wayzata) placed second on vault and fifth on floor. North Shore’s Xcel Platinum gymnast Vienne Richardson (15, Orono) placed fourth on bars and first on vault, beam, and floor, earning her an all-around champion medal. In another Platinum session, Hailey Kalthoff (14, Delano) placed third on floor and fourth on bars and all-around, Kaily Moeller (14, Maple Plain) was bars champion, and Eliza Hansen (14, Long Lake) earned silver on vault. Teammate Kaleigh Francis (14, Independence) placed fifth on floor in her session. From North Shore’s Xcel Diamond team, Ella Dallmann (16, Delano) was floor champion and Greta Ness (18, Independence) placed third on bars and floor.
These Regional Championships were a strong ending for North Shore Xcel and Level 6-9 gymnasts as they close up their 2022 competition season.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.