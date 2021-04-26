It may have been a bit closer than they wanted and took a bit longer to find out the results, but at the end of the day, the Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team won the Class A State Championship.
“It is pretty unbelievable, I still have to remind myself that we won a state championship,” said Rosie Unglaub.
The Royals competed in the first of two sessions due to COVID restrictions, posting a team score of 146.350. That score was not as high as the program’s previous two scores, which were the best in school history, leaving the Royals to sweat it out for the next 7 hours, as they waited for the results from the second session, as Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa had recently scored 146.375 and a 146.000. When the news finally came down, the Royals got exactly what they wanted, as they finished 0.325 points ahead of the second place team.
“It kind of reminded me of Christmas when I was a kid - we wanted to open our presents the night before and my parents would say, No, wait for tomorrow,’” coach Steve Hangartner said. “You don’t know if you got that really cool gift wanted. We had to wait a long time, but we got the gift that we wanted. The girls said it was actually even better having to wait that long.”
While everyone else was watching the scoreboard to see as soon as they could who won the title, the Royals spent that time having fun together, not worrying over the scores. The gymnasts did not look at the scores after the second session, instead waiting for the announcement a half hour later.
“It was maybe 30 minutes, but it felt like the longest 30 minutes of my life,” said Anna Mielke. “But having the team all there together was helpful. We were all in it together, so it was really cool to experience that.”
After posting a 148.600 two weeks ago and a 147.525 last week, the 146.350 may not look as good, but peel away the layers and you find plenty to celebrate in a lower score.
“If you win by 0.3, that’s like winning a basketball game in overtime by three points,” said Hangartner. “With Pine Island, it felt like we went through overtime and we came out on top.”
Next, the low point in the meet that had the Royals feeling a bit down only showcases how strong a team they are, both when competing in the events and coming together as a team. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka had a couple of falls on beam that could have derailed any other squad, but not a complete one like the Royals.
“We have a lot of depth and it’s very comforting knowing you have these people behind you,” said Mielke. “Everybody is doing their best and you have an entire team behind you, you’re not one person.”
Two falls on beam cost them a little over a point, though they made those up elsewhere. After the falls, the routines were near perfect, when the emotion of the moment could had led to more mistakes. Add that to the fact that the Royals were near flawless elsewhere, and you the recipe for a state championship.
The Royals started out on the uneven bars, where Reagan Kelley wowed the crowd with the second highest scoring routine with a 9.425. Mielke posted a 9.075 to finish fifth in the overall, while Erin Singsank scored an 8.850, Ella Blinkhorn tallied an 8.175 and Anja Gilbert posted a 7.525. Not many gymnasts can post above nines on the bars like Kelley and Mielke, then Singsank saved a couple tenths of points by perfecting her release, while Blinkhorn nailed her dismount when it counted after struggling a bit in warmups.
“If she goes up and doesn’t land her dismount on bars, we get a 7.6 instead of an 8.3 or 8.2 – that is 0.50 there,” said Hangartner. “They were focusing on the little tenths and you wouldn’t think that would make a difference, but when you’re getting down 0.30, you realize that could be the difference.”
While the Royals’ beam rotation was not their best - Mielke was fifth on the balance beam (9.175), Maggie McCabe was sixth (9.125), Kelley scored an 8.950, Blinkhorn tallied an 8.775 and Payton Hecksel had an 8.200 – McCabe’s toughness paid off big time. After almost dislocating her toe just a few days prior, Hangartner thought of putting in an alternate, but McCabe said, “Mr. H, I’ve got this.” McCabe’s score was good for 10th place.
“I went up to her after the meet and said, ‘Maggie, if you wouldn’t have put your beam routine together, we wouldn’t have won,’” Hangartner said.
Finishing on top
The Royals got off to a great start, then struggled a bit on the balance beam, leaving the door open for some of the other top teams looking to take down a team that seemed all but guaranteed to win.
“We started off really well, we had a couple of season highs, so that was cool, but then going to beam, we started to feel the pressure a little bit,” Mielke said. We fought through it and had some decent scores but they weren’t our best, after that we were a little shaken up because we could have done better.”
Luckily for the Royals, they had the floor exercise and the vault left, two of their strongest events. Mielke said the team is built for the floor exercise because of how much fun they have, and they scores showed.
“It’s really great to have a couple of your strongest events after struggling because floor was such a great event to lift our spirits, to break out and have such a fun time,” said Unglaub.
Unglaub was second in the floor exercise with a 9.550, with Mielke close behind in third (9.475). Kelley posted a 9.100, McCabe scored a 9.050 and Gilbert finished with an 8.850. Up next was vault, before a long wait to see if they had scored enough points to win the state title.
“I told them you are going to have to have the vault of your life, because right now, you guys can still do something about it,” Hangartner said. “An hour from now, you’re going to have to sit and wait, so if you can go out and do the best vault you’ve ever done, that’s gonna give you less anxiety, knowing that you posted some good scores. They went out and had one of the best vaults of the whole year.”
Mielke scored a 9.650 on vault and was followed by Unglaub (9.425), Singsank (9.325), Kelley (9.225) and Gilbert (9.100), putting the exclamation point on a days of ups and downs with their best performance.
While their score at the state meet was not their best, the team’s depth and discipline everywhere else made up for the few mistakes they had.
“We do pretty risky moves, so the bigger the risk, the bigger the reward,” Hangartner said. “We didn’t play it real safe, where a lot of schools did. We went for the big stuff, so we got rewarded when we hit it and hurt when we didn’t.”
The Royals are thankful for their season the support they received, as many reached out to congratulate them. With a 9 year dual winning streak that is nearing 100 wins, many alumni felt like a part of this state championship team, and deservedly so. The gymnastics team’s tradition of excellence should continue on as the Royals have only one senior on the roster, and they managed to give Ungalub a great note to go out on.
“It was a great team to be a part of and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my senior year.
Mielke was second in the all-around with a 37.3750 and Kelley was sixth with a 36.700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.